A guide to all the corrupt things conservatives did during the pandemic

Could someone save us from this political hell?

If you thought experiencing a global pandemic wasn’t bad enough, enter: Boris Johnson and the Tories. As COVID saw UK citizens experience a wave of financial hardship, deaths of loved ones, uncertainty and isolation, the government took the opportunity to see how silly they could handle the mess (you remember to eat out to help?). With conservative governments’ handling of the pandemic centered on a wave of corruption characterized by breaches of social distancing, continued surveillance by public health experts, unethical contracts funding organizations, cases related to conservatives etc., you have to ask yourself: how do conservatives still operate? the country? Like a photo of Matt Hancock kissing his mistress and millionaire advisor Gina Coladangelo, here’s your Dazedguide on all the corrupt things Tories have done during the pandemic. We are lucky.

DOMINIC CUMMINGS BREAKING LOCK

Of course, this one isn’t technically corruption, but it has essentially set the tone for the relentless incompetence of conservative governments throughout the pandemic, so let’s start here. In March 2020, just days after Boris Johnson announced the first stay-at-home order, former chief adviser to Prime Minister Dominic Cummings (well before exposing BoJos wtf do we do leak) traveled to Durham despite himself and his wife suspecting they had COVID. Days later, in the midst of his symptoms, the former chief adviser was spotted 30 miles from Durham at Barnard Castle. According to Cummings, this was about testing your eyes after dealing with the visual symptoms of the virus because obviously getting behind the wheel of a moving vehicle is the most logical way to make sure your vision is not. altered. Surprise, surprise, Cummings received no repercussions for violating the lockdown restrictions. He did issue a belated apology last month, however, saying: I wish I had never heard of Barnard Castle, and I wish I had never left. OKAY. GIVING CONTRACTS TO COMPANIES

Then imagine that we expect children to learn at home. Not to mention the parents who sometimes have to teach them who probably haven’t eaten at all so that their children can … We MUST do better. We are in 2021 https://t.co/mEZ6rCA1LE – Marcus Rashford MBE (arMarcus Rashford) January 11, 2021

Although the UK has the highest coronavirus death rate in Europe, Tories have repeatedly relied on personal friends and Tory-linked organizations to resolve the country’s crisis. Who needs public health experts anyway? Additionally, Transparency International UK reported that one in five government COVID contracts between February and November 2020 raised red flags and could be corrupted, resulting in the usual: no action taken. In January, photos of disgusting government-funded free meals provided to low-income children went viral on Twitter. Meals worth 30 consisted of canned beans, seran-coated half-bananas, and slices of cheese on bread (see: Fyre Fest). A few days later, word spread that Compass Group, which provided the trash meals, was owned by conservative donor Paul Walsh. With the government doing the bare minimum to feed starving children, individuals and grassroots organizations have had to do their part. Then imagine that we expect children to learn at home. Not to mention parents who sometimes have to teach them who probably didn’t eat at all for their children to do, said footballer Marcus Rashford, who urged the government to re-evaluate meals. According to the Transparency International UK report, the Conservative government has displayed apparent systemic biases in awarding PPE contracts that have favored those with political ties to the government party in Westminster. In addition to relentless denial by conservative parties, 2.1 billion PPE contracts went to companies linked to the Conservatives. But when frontline NHS workers experienced a crisis of PPE shortages near the start of the pandemic, hospitals were directed to an automated hotline with little other help. I wonder why? We are all familiar with the dreaded track and trace app, which, despite funding $ 37 billion, has not logged more than 600 million COVID tests and has shown no evidence of a decrease in the spread. So effective! Besides its inability to do its job, the app appears to be another example of the Conservatives’ relentless cronyism. Serco, the company that has won up to 410 million test and traceability contracts, has already been fined 19.2 million for malpractice under another contract. If you couldn’t guess, Health Minister Edward Argar is a former Serco lobbyist and the company’s CEO Robert Soames is the brother of a former Tory MP. BORIS JOHNSONS APARTMENT RENOVATION

Wallpaper: 840 a roll

Baby Bear sofa: 9,800

A Lilly Drum table: 3000

An armchair: 5,900 Boris Johnson’s Last Piece of Integrity: 58,000 pic.twitter.com/RBKrx84EiU – David Lammy (@DavidLammy) April 28, 2021

With yet further embarrassment for Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister was investigated in May for spending $ 200,000 on refurbishments for his Downing Street apartment, in excess of the $ 30,000 allocated per year for renovations. The investigation escalated during the Dominic Cummings exhibitions when the former chief adviser accused Johnson of unethical, senseless (and) possibly illegal behavior, saying the PM intended to fund the renovations with money from Conservative Party donors. Johnson claimed to have received the money from Tory donor Lord Brownlow. TBH, nothing quite shows the ignorance of pandemic peoples’ financial struggles like the purchase of 840 per roll of gold wallpaper which it seems keeps falling. Sob. CHEATING AND BREAKING LOCKOUT

Why Matt Hancock Should Resign: 10,000 preventable deaths from Covid

PPE scandal and failure to protect NHS workers

People returned to care homes without testing

Covid’s Illegal Contracts and Agreements with Friends

37 billion on a privatized Test & Trace system that does not work – Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) June 25, 2021

Today (June 25) the most recent news of Conservative corruption arrived with perhaps the most cursed image we’ve ever had to look at. Exhibited by The Nin a CCTV image from last month, Health Secretary Matt Hancock was caught cheating on his wife with Gina Coladangelo in an uncomfortable kiss. Not only is Cladangelo a literal millionaire married to Oliver Bonas (yes, from the housewares store) and the sister of Roberto Coladangelo (chief strategy officer at Partnering Limited who has received multiple NHS contracts), but she has also been hired as advisor by Hancock on taxpayer money. The image also shows Hancocks’ blatant disregard for social distancing rules amid rising COVID cases. I accept that I violated social distancing guidelines under these circumstances, Hancock said, saying he would keep his job. Last May, the Health Secretary denounced epidemiologist Neil Ferguson who advised Johnson to lock down the UK for inviting his mistress despite social distancing rules. After Ferguson resigned, Hancock said: I think he made the right decision. Your turn then, darling. This follows the announcement last March of the Boris Johnson affair with American businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri, to whom the Prime Minister has given access to high-profile business events in a potential violation of the country’s code of conduct. Mayor of London. THIS IS ONLY THE TIP OF THE ICEBERG