Shehbaz Sharif denounces Imran Khan’s government for shortage of electricity and gas





ANI | Updated: June 26, 2021 11:54 AM IST

Lahore [Pakistan], June 26 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League President-Nawaz (PML-N) and opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, lambasted the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the shortage of electricity and gas in the Citing the statement by PML-N, The News International reported that the incompetence and corruption of the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the liquefied natural gas sector ( LNG) were the real cause of the ongoing load shedding, adding that under the leadership of Nawaz leadership, a comprehensive uninterrupted electricity and gas supply system has been introduced for the domestic and industrial sectors. “At the height of the COVID-19 outbreak last year, the government was offered gas for less than four MMBTUs (Metric Million British Thermal Unit) but refused to buy it at this low price and then in winter the same gas was bought at double the price, “he said in a statement on Friday. The head of the PML-N added: “In winter, the government lied to then the lack of short-term agreements. This government’s claim was illogical as the country had to pay 20% more on the crude oil and gas. “

Shehbaz claimed that at the time of PML-N, gas purchase agreements about 80% cheaper than those of PTI were made. He said, “When we were in power. We have worked day and night to save the nation from energy shortages and eliminate losses. expensive fuel oil and diesel three times more expensive, and as a result, revolving credit has grown rapidly. Electricity shedding in Pakistan intensified as the power shortage exceeded 6,000 MW, creating problems for the masses. According to ARY News, the deficit has intensified due to the suspension of hydropower production from the silted Tarbela dam. The suspension of power generation caused massive blackouts, which also hit Lahore and other parts of Punjab province. The duration of the load shedding has also increased across the country and the masses are facing difficult times during the current hot season. Last month, traders complained about their businesses collapsing due to frequent power outages, while teachers and students said prolonged power outages affected their online courses. Karachi Electronic Dealers Association chairman Rizwan Irfan told The News International how working hours have been cut to just two due to lockdown orders and power outages. (ANI)

