China ready to support Fiji in COVID-19 fight – FBC News





Chinese President Xi Jinping has assured China is ready to continue providing vaccines and other support to Fiji in the fight against the pandemic. This is one of the many talking points in a telephone conversation between President Jinping and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. President Xi Jinping stressed that since the COVID-19 epidemic, China and Fiji have worked together through thick and thin to fight the pandemic, and that the friendship and cooperation between the two countries has not ceased. to deepen. The article continues after the advertisement Prime Minister Bainimarama thanked China for its invaluable support in Fiji’s fight against COVID-19. He also expressed his warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. Bainimarama said that with President Xi Jinping’s vision and strong leadership, China has achieved great development achievements and played a leading role in the world. The prime minister said Fiji stands ready to strengthen trade with China, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and strengthen communication and coordination in international affairs. Bainimarama also stressed that the joint construction of the Belt and Road has a broad prospect and will bring important cooperation opportunities for Fiji and China, adding that Fiji will continue to take an active part in it. Meanwhile, the Chinese president also confirmed that they will set up a reserve of emergency supplies for Sino-Pacific island countries to help Fiji and other island countries improve their capacity to cope with the major public health events and natural disasters. President Xi Jinping said China is ready to strengthen strategic alignment with Fiji, jointly build the Belt and Road, deepen cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, infrastructure, transport and transportation. communications, tourism and other areas, and continue to implement projects such as Juncao and agricultural technology cooperation contributing to the economic and social development of Fiji. He added that China will also continue to support Fiji’s efforts to improve their capacity to deal with climate change.

Live

Grant 95.4 FM

Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa

95.2 FM

Sigatoka, Ba

95.6 FM

Syllables

95.8 FM

Rakiraki

Live

Grant 102.6 FM

Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa

102.4 FM

Sigatoka, Ba

102.8 FM

Syllables

103.0 FM

Rakiraki

Live

Grant 97.8 FM

Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa

97.6 FM

Sigatoka, Ba

98.0 FM

Syllables

98.2 FM

Rakiraki

Live

Grant 93.0 FM

Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa

92.8 FM

Sigatoka, Ba

93.2 FM

Syllables

93.4 FM

Rakiraki

Live

Grant 100.2 FM

Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa

100.0 FM

Sigatoka, Ba

100.4 FM

Syllables

100.6 FM

Rakiraki

Live

Grant 105.0 FM

Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa

104.8 FM

Sigatoka, Ba

105.2 FM

Syllables

105.4 FM

Rakiraki







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos