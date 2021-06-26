Central Java Police Chief reports to Jokowi, active Covid-19 cases in Kudus have dropped





Merdeka.com – The Chief Inspector General of the Central Java Police, Inspector General Ahmad Luthfi, reports to President Joko Widodo or Jokowi that active cases of Covid-19 in Kudus regency have declined. The number of Covid-19 cases in Kudus has increased significantly recently. “Holy how? Jokowi asked during a video conference after reviewing the mass vaccination against Covid-19 at the Bhayangkara field of the national police headquarters, as reported on the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube on Saturday (6/6). “Kudus today, the number of active cases fell by 1,785. Previously, the peak was 2,480 (cases),” Luthfi said. Additionally, Luthfi said that currently the Bed Occupancy Rate (BOR) of Covid-19 patients in Kudus is 84%. He said his party was making efforts to deal with Covid-19 in Jepara regency. “The BOR has fallen to 84%. Today we moved to Jepara applying the same method to Kudus,” he explained. As we know, the active cases of Covid-19 in Jepara reached 2,232 people on June 23, 2021. In total, 294 people were hospitalized and 1,938 others were placed in self-isolation. On the other hand, Lutfhi reported that the implementation of 1 million vaccine injections per day in his region had started and was happening simultaneously in 340 points. The number of vaccines received was 141,000 doses. He also accepted Jokowi’s request to double the number of vaccinations in one day. Jokowi then asked the Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin to prepare a stock of vaccines. “141,000 in one day. Can it be increased twice or not? Jokowi asked. “Yes, sir,” said Lutfi. Previously, Jokowi targeted two million vaccine injections per day from August 2021. The increase in the number of vaccines is expected to immediately establish herd immunity or community community immunity. “I hope that from today the goal of one million vaccines for all of Indonesia will really continue to be maintained until later in July and August we give the target. current twice, “Jokowi said after reviewing the implementation of mass vaccination against Covid-19 for the public at Bhayangkara Field, Police Headquarters Complex Jakarta, Saturday (26/6/2021). Reporter: Lizsa Egeham

Source: Liputan6.com [lia]







