Arizona election audit enters new phase as ballot count ends





PHOENIX (AP) Technology consultants hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to investigate the 2020 election have finished counting and photographing nearly 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots.

A final report of the results is still weeks or months away, said Ken Bennett, a former Republican secretary of state working on the effort. But this milestone marks the end of the most visible part of the unprecedented partisan election audit, which saw teams of people recruited by supporters of former President Donald Trump working on dozens of pallets of ballots on the floor of an old basketball arena.

The GOP-led Senate ordered the audit after Trump supporters claimed without evidence that the fraud resulted in its downfall in Arizona and other battlefield states. The Republican-dominated Maricopa County Supervisory Board has repeatedly said the election was fair and without any issues.

Auditing cannot change election results. But he is being watched closely by Trump and some of his most ardent supporters who believe he will finally produce evidence to support the fraud claims. President Joe Biden narrowly won Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold that has gradually moved to the center.

Audit Update: The paper review and count was completed today, the audit team wrote in a Twitter post. Thank you to all of the amazing Arizona volunteers who made this audit possible!

Election experts say auditors are inexperienced, biased, and use unreliable procedures, and their conclusions will be suspect. To lead the audit, GOP Senate President Karen Fann hired Cyber ​​Ninjas, an obscure Florida cybersecurity firm with no election or auditing experience prior to the 2020 election. the company, Doug Logan, is a Trump supporter who has aggressively promoted false stories of electoral fraud.

Workers seated at tables in colorful shirts watched the ballots roll by on a turntable, marking the results of the presidential and US Senate contests, the two Democrats’ successes in a poll in Arizona where Republicans predominantly voted swept away the other races. They also took high-resolution photos of each ballot to assess the makeup of the paper and pen marks, apparently to test conspiracy theories that fake ballots were inserted.

This effort at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum is what ended. But Bennett said more audit work was underway, including evaluating data from election servers and voting machines. He said he expected a final report by Labor Day, but could arrive as early as the end of July.

I think too much emphasis has been placed on the tasks that take place here at the Coliseum, but those aren’t the only two tasks in the audit, Bennett said.

Listeners will leave the Colosseum before their lease expires on Wednesday evening, Bennett said in a text message. He did not answer questions about where the ballots will go and whether they will be returned to the county.

Observers working for Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs have documented a variety of security breaches, change procedures and other issues, including botched protection of passwords and combinations on locks controlling secure areas .

It’s also unclear who is paying for the audit, but several fundraising groups linked to Trump supporters claim to have raised millions of dollars in donations. The Senate signed a $ 150,000 contract with Cyber ​​Ninjas, which Logan admitted was not enough to cover the costs.

Fann said the audit was not meant to overturn the 2020 election, but rather to see if the laws needed to be improved and to build confidence in the elections. Logan says his personal opinions are irrelevant.

