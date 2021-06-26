Who is the mastermind behind Joko Widodo for 3 periods, that’s what the ‘Detik Forum’ discussion is about »Radar of the Nation

JAKARTA, Radar Bangsa.co.id Discussion with a number of resource persons with training of observers and experts with the title Who is the brain of Joko Widodo 3 Periods: Between the Constitution and Power. in a discussion organized by DETIK FORUM, Saturday (26/6/2021).

The discussion was enjoyed as all the speakers were present and had different arguments, including figure and former Democrat politician Ferdinand Hutahaean who now fights as a social, political and legal activist, young leader Tony Akbar Hasibuan who is also the chairman of DKI Jakarta Berkarya Party DPW, political observer Dr Jerry Massie, MA., Ph.D as director of P3S and researcher of the Institute maju of Indonesia, leader of Indonesia of the ‘Is Nurkaltim La Ovo, MP of the People’s Party DPP and constitutional law expert Dr Abdul Aziz Hakim, SH, MH as constitutional law expert at UMMU Ternate and host Dhanny Kurnia from the editor of DETIK Indonesia.

This discussion lasted about two hours but was always evocative with speakers from different points of view.

According to Ferdinand, when he explains his argument that the issue of limited authority is a very natural thing, as there was a trauma from the previous leadership period, namely the leadership of Soekarno with his style of guided democracy , Suharto’s leadership with authoritarianism so that our constitution had to be amended and gave birth to a presidential term of only 2 terms.

Ferdinand added, why did the idea of ​​3 periods arise, of course because of the power plots and the chairman’s plots of the general chairman of the party which he believes is part of the party’s lack of aspirations to recruit the leaders of this nation, although I want the post-Jokowi leadership candidates to be better, the leader the people want.

Meanwhile, Nurkaltim La Ovo, who claimed to be born not during the reform period, but as a youngster, followed the reform process from various sources.

Nurkaltim kino is active in the People’s Party and has always expressed his rejection of Jokowi for 3 terms, he certainly disagrees if the party is seen as unopened.

In Ferdinand, Nurkaltim stressed that all political parties are very open.

Bung Ferdinand must campaign for young people to join political parties because he believes there are many good personalities in this country. Said La Ovo, who is also the son of Alor NTT.

However, the attitude of Berkarya DKI Jakarta chairman Tony Hasibuan and political scientist Jerry Massie strongly rejected Jokowi’s 3 terms, only according to Jerry and Tony that the 3 period issue is very sexy lately, of course d ‘a political point of view.

Tony stressed that he disagreed that tearing up tickets in the 2024 presidential election would be an obstacle and that those who supported Jokowi for three terms would abort the character of Pak Jokowi, even if Pak Jokowi is, according to several personalities, the kingmaker in 2024.

Meanwhile, political observer Jerry Massie said that referring to a foreign policy which is the same as democratic, but Indonesia is very different.

Concerning the question of the 3 periods, it is normal, but not only one evokes Jokowi Prabowo, but one can also evoke Jokowi AHY, Prabowo who else, so this kind of question is very democratic.

Stop talking about reform if we agree on 3 periods. If this matter is fried, then there is no need for democracy and reform if Article 7 of the Constitution 46 is to be amended. It’s part of authoritarianism and also the initiators want to find a political sensation and a stage and a position, the American political scientist said in the discussion.

According to him, who has been in power for 49 years, the Cuban leader Fidel Castro, the president of RI Suharto for 32 years and Robert Mugabe, the Zimbabwean leader for 27 years, will we want to be like this again? most will be rejected, especially recently a TV station survey where 86 percent of respondents rejected Jokowi for 3 periods

At the end of the discussion session, Dr Abdul Aziz Hakim, SH., MH, as legal expert, explained his point of view as legal expert related to the philosophical constitution, why there are restrictions on authority and power. This is because there are often abuses of power and therefore must be limited, so that people do not arbitrarily distort their power.

The people who take care of this nation don’t look serious. If anyone wants to include a constitutional program, then the reform program is important to build for our aspirations and our commitment to this reform. he added.

(P3S / Rb)