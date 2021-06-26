Boris Johnson criticized for Libyan PM meeting





Boris Johnson has been charged with treason after a meeting with the acting Libyan PM ended without any mention of compensation for victims of Gaddafi-sponsored IRA terrorism. r Johnson met Abdulhamid Dabaiba in Downing Street on Thursday, but victim groups were angry when the issue of compensation appeared to be ignored. A press release from 10 Downing Street said Mr Johnson addressed ongoing security concerns in Libya, the opening of the Libyan National Oil Corporations European hub in London and the return of an ancient Greek statue. Although he received no mention in the statement, sources in Downing Street said the issue of Libyan state-sponsored terrorism and the UK's demands for justice and reparations were discussed at the meeting. The government has consistently refused to use 12 billion Libyan assets frozen in the UK and maintains that it is the North African state's business. Kenny Donaldson, spokesperson for Innocent Victims United, said it was time for the betrayal to end. "The Prime Minister must catch up, the British state is becoming a cold house for innocent victims / survivors of terrorism, the political direction taken by the UK government has always meant that innocent victims / survivors of terrorism have been relegated to the status of collateral damage, he said. Jonathan Ganesh of the Docklands Victims Association quoted a 2018 letter he received from Mr Johnson while serving as foreign secretary, in which he said it was imperative to get justice for the victims. It is terrible, it is a terrible situation where the Libyan Prime Minister shows up in London and Boris Johnson has the opportunity to fight for his citizens and he chooses, allegedly, to discuss trade and business. I find that odious … what good is a prime minister if he is not going to fight for you? A government spokesperson said there was deep sympathy for the British victims of Gaddafi-sponsored terrorism. Compensation for the actions of the Gaddafi regime, separate from the UK-funded support that has already been made available to victims of the unrest, is the responsibility of the Libyan state. We continue to urge the Libyan authorities to shoulder the historic responsibility of the Libyan states in the Gaddafi regime's support for the IRA.









