Politics
Chinese Ambassador Leaves Washington with Slow Tide Relations | Voice of America
Cui Tiankai, the 69-year-old career diplomat who has served as Chinese Ambassador to the United States since April 2013, is preparing to return home.
U.S. analysts primarily give Cui high marks for the way he has represented his country or at least his government during his eight-year tenure. But they also question the extent to which he or any Chinese diplomat may have influenced decision-making in Beijing.
Winston Lord, former US Ambassador to China, and Bonnie Glaser, Asia Program Director for the German Marshall Fund in Washington, are among those who say Cui has been a very effective diplomat.
Ambassador Cui Tiankai has done a remarkable job in my opinion during a very difficult time, Lord said in a telephone interview from his home in New York.
Qualified, respected
The fact that Cui has been in his post for so long is a testament to his skill and the respect he is held in, Lord said. He was very strong in defending Chinese interests, of course, but he always did it with the feeling of trying to encourage some kind of dialogue, even though we have strong disagreements.
Glaser attended some events organized by Cui at the Chinese Embassy. Asked about the manners of senior diplomats in these positions, she recalled that sometimes he was kind, sometimes he used harsher language when it was appropriate. He is a very good diplomat, and he adjusts his messages according to the situation in US-China relations. .
When Cui took office, he spoke about China as the largest developing country and the United States as the largest developed country. He said the relationship was driven by the ever-growing converging interests between our two countries and the common responsibility we share in safeguarding world peace, promoting the sustainable development of the world economy.
Eight years later, relations between the two countries hit their lowest point in decades as Beijing takes a more aggressive posture in the world by sending out a new breed of diplomats described as wolf warriors.
Even though people admire [Chinas] economic progress, the wolf warrior’s approach to diplomacy, internal repression, [hostile] Overseas actions have led to a decline in the perception of China in the world, Lord said.
However, neither he nor Glaser consider Cui to be part of this new breed.
Three responsibilities
Traditionally, ambassadors have three main responsibilities, regardless of the country you represent, Lord said in the telephone interview. In addition to representing the home country and its interests, an ambassador is responsible for reporting on developments in the host country and making policy recommendations.
A Chinese ambassador in Washington is expected to give officials in Beijing a real sense of the American scene; this is very important, says the Lord. But, he added, it can be difficult for Cui or any Chinese diplomat to be completely outspoken.
I think the American ambassador has a little easier time than the Chinese ambassador, he said. If our ambassador sends him frank opinions, for example, in disagreement with what Washington is doing, or perhaps saying that the Chinese point of view is reasonable and that it will be respected; he expects him to be frank. He shouldn’t need to be too belligerent or too rosy in his views about his host country. All he has to do is be honest.
Chinese ambassadors, meanwhile, are likely to have a more difficult time, he said. It is much more difficult politically for the [Chinese] the ambassador here to go back to Beijing and say, listen, you are making a mistake, or the American point of view is not unreasonable.
David Stilwell, who served as U.S. Assistant Secretary of State in the Office of East Asia and Pacific Affairs from June 2019 to January, said Cuis’s dilemma has its roots in Beijing’s political culture.
I’m sorry for Ambassador Cui; He’s been between a rock and a hard place for the past eight years, Stilwell said in a telephone interview from Honolulu. As the man on the ground in Washington, he was responsible for telling Beijing what to expect from the new administration. Stilwell was referring to the hardened stance towards the Chinese government adopted by the administration led by President Donald Trump.
Critics “not tolerated”
However, suggesting that General Secretary Xi [Jinping] necessary to change course, to compromise, would amount to criticism, Stilwell continued. In the cult of the personality that surrounds Xi Jinping, criticism is not tolerated.
Stilwell said he imagined Cui saw the wreckage of the oncoming train but there was nothing he could do to stop it, and he couldn’t get out of the way either. By train accident, Stilwell said he was referring to the perception in Beijing of the drastic slowdown in bilateral relations.
From where I was sitting, the heading correction was long overdue, he said.
