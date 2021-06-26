Kamala Harris finally arrives at the US-Mexico border, days before Trump stops there





Vice President Kamala Harris still hasn’t been to Europe, but she can now say that she visited the Mexican border – which was what this photo trip was really for – to say that she was at the border.

Harris hasn’t accomplished much other than claiming that she beat former President Donald Trump there.

Harris scheduled the trip after Trump announced he was going to visit the border with a Republican delegation, but of course that was pure coincidence.

She did not even make it to the border of the Rio Grande Valley, where the influx of migrants has been greatest, instead going to El Paso.

She insisted on Friday that the plan was still to go to the border as aides sharply rejected any suggestion that Trump and the Republicans had forced her hand to get there.

President Biden designated Harris as the Border Czar – though they don’t call him that – at the start of her tenure, but for months the Vice President has resisted calls to see them for herself. human suffering caused by the crisis.

She struggled mightily in this role and didn’t help with his dismissive comments.

She visited a processing plant in El Paso, meeting half a dozen young girls.

And what was the first thing they asked him?

Well, she claims that’s how you become the first female vice president?

First, run for the presidential campaign and finish almost last. It’s like that.

Harris’ trip on Friday was at least a better lens than her latest attempt to resolve the border crisis, where on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico, she completely missed an interview with NBC News on the matter.

At one point, you know, we’re going to the border, Harris said in the widely circulated interview. We went to the border. So this whole set, this whole set, this whole story about the border. We went to the border. We went to the border.

When reminded that she had not been at the border, Harris replied slyly … and I had not been to Europe. And I mean, I don’t understand the point you’re making. She even injected her trademark scornful laugh – which is becoming almost as infamous as Hillary Clinton’s cackle.

On Friday, she continued to insist throughout the trip that her goal was to find the root causes of why thousands of people fled their homes to the United States.

The answer is of course because Biden is seen as gentle on illegal immigration.

Harris also urged Republicans to stop pointing fingers at the border issue – a tactic Democrats often use to blame the other side.

This issue cannot be reduced to a political issue, she said.

Trump is expected to visit the border on Wednesday.

