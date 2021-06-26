Gautam Adani has three reasons for concern as Mukesh Ambani plans ‘Jio’ for India’s green energy space

Mukesh Ambanis’ rivals should be relieved, but maybe not too much. The petrochemical czar has just told shareholders that he is taking on the most difficult mission of his life investing 750 billion rupees ($ 10 billion) in clean energy and fuel over three years.

It doesn’t seem like a big capital commitment from India’s most powerful businessman, certainly not when he just raised $ 44 billion in capital during a pandemic and took stock $ 180 billion from its flagship product Reliance Industries Ltd. without net debt.

But these are still the first days of a decisive shift in the energy mix of India’s largely coal-fired economy. Ambanis’ plans could easily become as aggressive as its 4G telecoms company, initially rejected by naysayers as an entry me too into a field crowded with a dozen players. In just five years, digital startup Ambanis has acquired more than 420 million subscribers, bankrupted several other operators and will soon launch one of the cheapest smartphones in the world in partnership with Alphabet Inc.’s Google. displays a similar thirst for solar power, other aspirants may need to rethink their strategies.

Perhaps among them is Frances TotalEnergies SE, who took a 20% stake in Adani Green Energy Ltd. and invested directly in some of the projects in the company’s 25-gigawatt solar power portfolio, which has grown 50-fold in three years. Gautam Adani, who earlier this year took his place behind Ambani as Asia’s second richest man, wants to be the world’s largest producer of renewable energy by 2030.

Will Ambani get in his way? So far, the two billionaires, both from Prime Minister Narendra Modis, home state of Gujarat, have largely operated in their separate spheres. Ambani turned to data-driven mainstream businesses like retail and telecommunications, while Adani focused on infrastructure and utilities. The clean energy would see them overlap. While Ambanis ‘initial plans are not overly dominant, he wants to meet Modis’ 100 gigawatt green power target of 450 gigawatts by 2030, likely because he has yet to set the groundwork. Politics.

After spending $ 90 billion over the past decade, Reliance Industries says it has the ability to catalyze “an additional $ 200 billion in investment over the next 10 years. From a renewed focus on gas exploration to commerce electronics on WhatsApp, India’s largest trading company has many beyond clean energy. It also has deep pockets and influential friends like Google and Facebook Inc. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the boss of Saudi Arabian Oil Co., joins the board of directors of Reliance. Program, is to have Aramco as a strategic partner in the silver-spitting Reliances refinery on the west coast of India and to reposition it at the center of a low carbon chemistry oil empire.

To support these initiatives, Reliance has $ 13 billion in annual profits before interest, depreciation, taxes, and depreciation. Its foreign currency debt is rated BBB by Fitch Ratings, a notch higher than the Indian government. Meanwhile, the listed entities of the Adani Group have an annual EBITDA of just over $ 3.5 billion and a combined net debt of over $ 19 billion.

After a dramatic rise over the past year, stock prices for smaller groups have recently faltered amid concerns about the exposure of some dark foreign funds to inordinate exposure. This fit of nervousness underscored the crucial role the funding will play for Adani in realizing his sprawling ambitions spanning Indian ports, airports, coal mines, power generation and transmission, gas supply, warehousing and data centers.

It is also possible that the richest tycoon is scattered a bit too much. Reliance is fighting Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc. in e-commerce and will soon challenge Xiaomi Corp. with JioPhone Next, tailored by Google for the 300 million Indians still on 2G devices. Then there is the foray into the unknown world of technology services: Ambani not only wants to be the first of the block with 5G in India, but it also aims to sell to other telecom operators in the world, in competition. maybe with Huawei Technologies Co.

Adani is eager to grow because he wants to diversify his cash flow beyond his thriving port business and profit from the inevitable resource boom as the average incomes of 1.4 billion people in India shift from low incomes. middle to high middle income. What is Ambanis in a hurry?

Putting clean energy in a packed tote shows the 64-year-old can take succession planning seriously. Mukesh Ambanis ‘past battle with his younger brother, Anil, for a division of family assets would be a reminder that he must use Reliances’ cost of capital advantage to nurture self-sustaining conglomerates for each of his three adult children to manage. . This is another reason to expect Ambani’s four giga factories to announce a solar panel, battery, green hydrogen and fuel cell one this week is just the start. The push could very quickly become a push.

Andy Mukherjee is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies and financial services. He was previously a columnist for Reuters Breakingviews. He has also worked for The Straits Times, ET NOW and Bloomberg News.

This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.