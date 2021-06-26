Trump Organization could face criminal charges in New York





Manhattan prosecutors plan to file criminal charges against Donald Trump’s company soon, following a lengthy investigation into the former president’s business relationship.

The New York Times, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that charges could be filed against the Trump Organization as early as next week over fringe benefits the company has given to senior executives, such as the use of apartments, cars and tuition.

Trump Organization attorney Ron Fischetti said he had met with prosecutors virtually Thursday for about an hour and a half to try and persuade them not to file an indictment against the company, but that the charges would not be unexpected.

“The charges are absolutely outrageous and unprecedented, if indeed the charges are brought. It’s just to come back against Donald Trump,” he told The Associated Press on Friday. “We will plead not guilty and we will file a motion for a nonsuit.”

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

No charges have been laid so far in the long-standing investigation. Prosecutors have reviewed Trump’s tax records, cited documents to appear, and interviewed witnesses, including Trump insiders and business executives.

Law enforcement officials familiar with the case say the investigation has reached a critical point. A grand jury was recently appointed to assess the evidence and New York Attorney General Letitia James said she was assigning two of her attorneys to work with Vance on the criminal investigation while she continued a civil investigation into Trump.

Part of the review focused on longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg.

Vance’s investigation of Weisselberg, 73, stemmed in part from questions about his son’s use of a low-to-no-cost Trump apartment, cars rented for the family, and tuition paid to a school frequented by Weisselberg’s grandchildren.

Weisselberg’s attorney, Mary Mulligan, did not immediately return a message on Friday.

There is nothing illegal about companies offering lavish benefits to valued employees, but in many circumstances these benefits count as compensation subject to income tax.

Fischetti said any charges against the company on the basis of employee benefits would be exaggerated by prosecutors.

“We have looked back 100 years of cases and we have not found any where an employee has been charged for benefits and certainly not a business,” he said. For it to be a crime, he said, “it should be in the best interests of the business with the knowledge of the business. They have no proof.”

