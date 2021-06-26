President reviews mass vaccination of TNI-Polri simultaneously across Indonesia

President Joko Widodo accompanied by National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo inspects national police mass vaccination activities in Bhayangkara Square, Jakarta, Saturday (6/26/2021) (ANTARA / Laily Rahmawaty)

Elshinta.com – President Joko Widodo reviewed the TNI-Polri mass immunization activities that took place simultaneously in 34 Polda and Kodam across Indonesia while listening to a number of regional police chiefs who reported great interest from the public for vaccination.

In an interactive dialogue with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) posted on YouTube at the Police Public Relations Division building, Jakarta, on Saturday, regional police chiefs reported on the implementation of vaccinations in their regions.

The Chief Inspector General of the Central Java Police, Ahmad Luthfi, had the first opportunity to report to the President regarding the implementation of the vaccination.

“We are informing the President with great enthusiasm from the public, the vaccination starts at 8:00 am WIB, but at 5:00 am WIB the community has flocked to all ranks of the police,” said the police chief of Central Java.

Luthfi said vaccination activities in Central Java were carried out simultaneously in 35 police stations spread over 340 points.

Central Java Police have received 141,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine ration was completely divided with the implementation time from 8:00 a.m. WIB to 5:00 p.m. WIB. Vaccination activities involve up to 5,458 vaccinators from TNI-Polri and the Bureau of Health.

“If for central Java, with the instructions and instructions from the head of the national police for more vaccinations, the police of central Java are ready to run in all parts of central Java,” said Luthfi .

President Jokowi appreciated the implementation of vaccination in the Central Java region and requested that the vaccination target be doubled in July 2021.

“As much as 141,000 doses in a day, can it be doubled or not?” Asked the president.

The Central Java Regional Police Chief accepted the president’s request, so the president, accompanied by Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, immediately called for an increase in the number of vaccines for the region.

In addition, the president asked about the current conditions in the Kudus regency.

“The number of Kudus today (Saturday) fell to 1,785, the peak was 2,480, the BOR had fallen 84%,” said Central Java Police Chief.

Next, the Chief Inspector General of North Sumatra Police, Panca Putra Simanjuntak, reported that the national vaccination raid had been carried out at 146 points throughout the North Sumatra region, with 28 Polres.

According to Panca, his party is carrying out strict data collection for people who will be vaccinated as the number exceeds the specified target.

“We are doing strict data collection as the enthusiasm and enthusiasm of the community is very high, if it is not registered there will be an increase in the number of people wanting to be vaccinated. people vaccinated was 66,790 of what should be 62,750 people, “said Panca

Therefore, said Panca, his party requested an additional dose of vaccine of 121,000 doses administered by the national police chief to 160,000 doses to achieve the goal that 75 percent of the people of North Sumatrans were vaccinated.

“Yesterday, we received 121,000 doses. Given the enthusiasm of the community, we are asking the authorization of the President and the Chief of the National Police, if the shortfall of 60,000 doses can be made up so that our achievements can be made. that day have reached 75 percent in total from our goal of 2,300,000 people, ”said Panca.

The mass vaccination in North Sumatra will last until June 30, 2021. Involving 475 vaccinators from TNI-Polri and the Health Service.

The president called for vaccination activities in North Sumatra to be doubled on July 1, 2021.

The North Sumatran police chief agreed to the president’s request and said he had prepared measures to achieve the goal.

“We are with the military commander I of Bukit Barisan and the local government. Today (Saturday), we are also reporting specifically for the city of Medan, there are 10,000 goals that we achieved per day in four locations, at namely the old Polonia of Medan Airport, Merdeka Square, Benteng Field, and today we are in Pelindo I Medan “, said Panca.

In addition, Panca said, Polonial Field has agreed to become the center of mass vaccination.

The following report was submitted by the Kapolda of South Sulawesi, East Kalimantan and the Governor of the Moluccas.

At the end of the dialogue, President Jokowi thanked all regional police chiefs, regional commanders and provincial governments who had simultaneously carried out the national immunization assault activities.

“Thank you to all Polda and Pangdam. Mass vaccination in all Polda and Kodam I hope we will maintain the target of 1 million vaccines for all of Indonesia until July and August 2021, we will set a target that is double the current one, “said the president.

President Joko Widodo reviewed the implementation of mass vaccination from the National Police Headquarters in Bhayangkara Field accompanied by National Police Chief General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo, TNI Commander, TNI Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin and BNPB chief Ganip Warsito.