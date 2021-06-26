Pakistani minister says Zardari family dictatorship is in effect in Sindh





ANI | Updated: June 26, 2021 at 12:27 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 26 (ANI): Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry raised questions about the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh and said the family dictatorship ” Zardari “was in effect in the province. News International reported that Chaudhry said on Friday that leaders of the PPP led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari continued to recite the mantra of upholding democratic standards around the clock, but ironically they were less concerned with observing democratic principles in the world. Sindh. , that was Sindh, “he tweeted. In Sindh, the Zardari family dictatorship is in effect, because after having usurped the public accounts commission, the opposition leader of the province also been prevented from speaking on the budget which shows the true color of “Zardari democracy”, “He said. Also earlier, the minister accused provincial and senior PPP leaders of embezzling public funds to launder money abroad and stealing water from poor farmers while accusing the federal government of the water crisis, according to Dawn. Chaudhry also advocated monitoring the use of public funds in Sindh donated by the federal government through a “third party.”

The News International further reported that while insisting on monitoring Sindh’s development budget, it appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to ensure the implementation of Article 140-A in the province. Addressing a press conference here at the Karachi Press Club, Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan pitched the idea of ​​neutral referees in cricket and now he is advocating for a neutral election commission and such a system that would be acceptable to all. He also said that the opposition had no program for the progress of the country nor did they have a foreign policy or an economic agenda. Chaudhry also said that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and the PPP were against “democratic thought” and had imposed dictatorship in Sindh, therefore people were not getting their rights. He said billions of rupees had been donated for Karachi, Badin and Larkana and asked where those funds had gone. “Money belonging to the government of Sindh is collected in Dubai, Canada or Europe,” said the minister. He said the federal government will give Sindh 700 to 750 billion rupees as part of the 2021-2022 budget, apart from grants or special funds. He accused PPP leaders, in particular former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and PPP President Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, of stealing water and diverting water (part of other farmers) to their own land, the publication reported. (ANI)

