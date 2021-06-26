One day after meeting Prime Minister Modi on Jammu and Kashmir, parties push for state ahead of election – The New Indian Express





Express news service SRINAGAR / NEW DELHI: A day after the Center unveiled its roadmap for resuming the democratic process at J&K, leaders of several parties said state restoration should precede Assembly elections, while that PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has asserted that she will not enter the fray until the Article 370 status is reinstated, although her party does. Explaining his reasoning, Mehbooba said, “Otherwise, they will say I’m doing it for political gain. If the PDP wins the election, I will not be chief minister. However, she said her party will contest the elections because it cannot leave any democratic space, otherwise it will be swept away by other forces. Mehbooba is the third J&K leader to decide not to participate in the polls. The vice-president of the NC, Omar Abdullah, and another party leader, Aga Ruhullah, have already conditioned their entry into the fray on the restoration of a full state. READ ALSO | PM meeting with JK leaders “positive” step; Center must restore state before parliamentary elections: Karan Singh Senior National Conference leader and Alliance coordinator Gupkar Judge (retired) Hasnain Masoodi has said that holding polls while J&K remains Union territory is not acceptable. “In Assam, they have suspended the delimitation process and organized elections to the Assembly while here they say that the delimitation will precede the elections (while it remains a UT),” he said. Another NC leader, Imran Nabi Dar, said the party’s position is clear: granting statehood should be the first confidence-building measure for the Center. Expressing the Congress position, top party leader P Chidambaram said: “Congress and the other J&K parties and leaders want a state first and elections second. The government’s response is elections first and a state later. The horse pulls the cart. Only such elections will be free and fair. Why does the government want the cart in front and the horse behind? It’s weird. “ READ ALSO | Delimitation, holding of polls in JK, important stages in the re-establishment of the state: Amit Shah Senior CPM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, who is also spokesperson for the Gupkar Alliance, told the newspaper that they did not attend the multi-party meeting in Delhi for the elections. “None of us had gone there to demand an election,” Tarigami said. Union Home Secretary Amit Shah said at the multi-stakeholder meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday that while the Center is determined to restore the state, this will happen after the process ends. delimitation and elections to the Assembly. “We did not get answers to our concerns. The prime minister offered nothing concrete in terms of assurances,” Tarigami said. Different shots Center

The State at J&K to follow the delimitation exercise and the elections to the Assembly National conference

Wants state reestablishment before J&K goes to the polls PDP

State polls after the restoration of special status under section 370

