Here’s who walks the impossible tightrope of Trump 2024





Republicans considering presidential nominations in 2024 must strike a delicate balance: attracting supporters of President Donald Trump without clashing with Trump himself, who is planning to launch himself.

Former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley tried to follow that line this week – as she took Iowa.

“In 2022, we won’t stop until we take over the House and Senate,” Haley said during her speech at the Iowa Republican Party’s Lincoln Annual Dinner Thursday. “And after that, this Republican Party and the American people will take our country back from Joe Biden and the radical left.

Haley insisted that “there are a lot of reasons to come to Iowa”. Of course, January isn’t even Iowa State Fair season! But this is the season to woo the GOP party loyalists and build a base of support that can later be tapped into if they run for president. This is exactly what Haley is doing, although she has said she will step down if Trump decides to run again.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is really trying to have it both ways, praising Trump as “one of a kind” in a room full of Republicans at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California on Thursday.

Yet Pence then failed the key – and, really, only – litmus test for the quest to be Trump’s true heir. He criticized Trump’s efforts to overturn the Jan.6 election results.

But Pence and Haley aren’t the only Republicans familiar with the Trump years who hope to carve out a niche in the 2024 election campaign – with varying levels of success.

* Arizona Gov. Doug Duceyran lashes out at Trump for doing his job certifying the results of the 2020 Arizona election, in which voters elected Joe Biden rather than Trump. (TBT to that very annoying phone call.)

At the end of May, the two were not on good terms, according to CNN’s Gabby Orr, and, based on Trump’s latest dumping on Ducey’s future U.S. Senate in 2022, the relationship doesn’t appear to have improved.

* Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently drew attention for signing measures that would require high school programs to teach the evils of communism and socialism. Subtle!

Between its eagerness to embark on larger issues and its well-received Covid-19 response, DeSantis’ efforts appear to be bearing fruit among party loyalists. In a straw poll (not exactly scientific) measuring support for potential 2024 candidates, DeSantis narrowly beat Trump for first place.

The point: Aspiring challengers awkwardly thread the Trump loyalty needle while trying to offer himself as an alternative to Trump, while Trump himself hits the road this weekend.

