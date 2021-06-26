China admits fear of influence from Apple Daily; founder Jimmy Lai & co still in prison





After the pro-democracy Hong Kong-based Apple Daily was forced to shut down due to the Chinese Communist regime’s crackdown, its Global Times spokesperson tried to justify the brazen crackdown on free speech by alleging that ‘Apple Daily acted in collusion with US and UK politics, and mobilized resistance to Hong Kong laws. The Chinese spokesperson called Apple Daily a “political revolt researcher”. Excerpts from the Global Times article say: “Apple Daily began two years before Hong Kong returned to China in 1997. Gradually, the newspaper became the base camp of public opinion that mobilized the resistance in Hong Kong to operate under the spirit of the Basic Law and encouraged Hong Kong to collude with the Chinese policies of countries like the United States and the United Kingdom. The media has largely gone beyond the information function of the media and has turned into a researcher of political revolt. He caused turmoil and ran into the forefront of the growing political turmoil in Hong Kong. “ The Chinese spokesman went on to say that “no Western country would allow the existence of such a hub that manipulates public opinion to counter the country’s constitutional system.” Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai has remained in jail since his arrest in August 2020 for what the dictatorial regime claims to be a violation of national security law. His two sons and some of the senior officials were also arrested at the time. Moreover, he also arrested the managing editor recently before the newspaper was forced to close. As the US and UK attack the Chinese authoritarian regime for its crackdown on press freedom that speaks out against them, the Chinese spokesman cited the case of Donald’s Twitter account being suspended Trump to justify what the Xi Jinping-led regime has done for Apple Daily. Reputation for muzzling anti-government voices It is pertinent to note that Apple Daily is not a unique example of the dictatorial nature of the Chinese regime. China has a reputation for silencing the voices that are expressed. Not to mention ordinary civilians, the Chinese regime has not even spared the country’s billionaires, like Alibaba founder Jack Ma and Meituan food delivery company CEO Wang Xing. Systemic crackdown on Jack Ma It should be mentioned that Jack Ma was suddenly criticized by the Chinese regime after speaking out against financial regulators in a public speech in October last year. Since then, its initial public offering by Ant Group Co. has been suspended and it has largely remained out of public view. The latest reports indicate that Jack Ma, the person who started an Amazon-like organization in China, now spends his time painting. Ant Group’s IPO would be the largest IPO ever in the world if only the Chinese regime allowed it or rather if Jack Ma had remained silent and not criticized the regime. The Chinese regime led by Xi Jinping also forced Jack Ma to sell the South China Morning Post (SCMP), which was a Hong Kong-based daily, due to its growing influence on public opinion in China. Not only Jack Ma … It’s not just Jack Ma that the Chinese regime has targeted. China issued a warning to fellow billionaire Wang Xing, CEO of third-largest tech company Meituan, last month. The Chinese regime has warned Wang Xing for publishing an ancient poem that was seen by many as an implicit criticism of the Communist government led by XiJinping. According to the report, the Chinese government called Meituan-Dianping CEO to a meeting and warned the billionaire not to attract the limelight. Wang Xing has now been asked to stay low, as has Jack Ma. China’s dictatorial and systemic crackdown on prominent billionaires, media, even religions raises an existential question about the governance of the Communist regime led by Xi Jinping – Is there any freedom in China?







