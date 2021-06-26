Here is the list of 33 Indonesian ambassador candidates proposed by President Jokowi Presiden

According to the information circulating, in the document of the Indonesian President’s letter number R-25 / Pres / 06/2021, dated June 4, 2021, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) proposed 33 names of candidates for the Indonesian ambassadors to friendly countries and international organizations.

In the document there are the names of Fadjroel Rachman as candidate for Ambassador of Kazakhstan, President of Kadin Rosan P Roeslani as candidate for Ambassador of Indonesia to the United States, PPP politician Lena Maryana Mukti as a candidate for Indonesian Ambassador to Kuwait, and members of the winning team of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the 2014 presidential election and the 2019 presidential election, which is also a cadre of the PDI-P, Zuhairi Misrawi, as a candidate for Ambassador to the Republic of Tunisia. In addition, there is also the name of the politician and lawyer of Golkar, Rudy Alfonso as a candidate for Ambassador of Indonesia to Portugal and Governor of Lemhamnas Agus Widjojo as a candidate for Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines along with the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau, based in Manila.

The following is a complete list of 33 names of Indonesian Ambassadorial Candidates:

1. Ade Padmo Sarwono

For the Kingdom of Jordan Hashimiah cum Palestine, based in Amman

2. Bebeb AK Djundjunan

For the Greek Republic, domiciled in Athens

3. Tatang BU Razak

For the Republic of Colombia concurrently with Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, domiciled in Bogota

4. Personal issue

For the Slovak Republic, domiciled in Bratislava

5. Siswo Pramono

For Australia and the Republic of Vanuatu, based in Canberra

6. Triyogo Jatmiko

For the United Republic of Tanzania, as well as the Republic of Burundi and the Republic of Rwanda, located in Dar Es Salaam

7. Heru Subolo

For the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, located in Dhaka

8. October Dorinus Manik

For the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, based in Dili

9. Major General Gina Yoginda

For the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, based in Kabul

10. Sunarko

For the Republic of Sudan, based in Khartoum

11. Goddess Tobing

For Sri Lanka and the Republic of Maldives, located in Colombo

12. Lena Maryana Mukti

For Kuwait, domiciled in Kuwait City

13. Ghafur Akbar Dharmaputra

For Ukraine concurrently with the Republic of Armenia, and Georgia, domiciled in Kiev

14. Rudy Alphonse

For the Republic of Portugal, domiciled in Lisbon

15. Mohammed Najib

For the Kingdom of Spain concurrently with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) domiciled in Madrid

16. Ardi Hermawan

For the government of Bahrain, based in Manama

17. Agus Widjojo

For the Republic of the Philippines and the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau, located in Manila

18. Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi

For the Republic of India and the Government of Bhutan, located in New Delhi

19. Fadjroel Rachman

For Kazakhstan and the Republic of Tajikistan, located in Nur-Sultan

20. Daniel TS Simanjuntak

For Canada and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), based in Ottawa

21. Mohamed Oemar

For France, the Principality of Andorra, the Principality of Monaco and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), domiciled in Paris

22. Abdul Aziz

For the Government of Saudi Arabia and the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), based in Riyadh

23. Mohammed Prakosa

For Italy together with the Republic of Malta, the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of San Marino, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Fund and Agricultural Development (IFAD) , the World Food Program (WFP) and the International Institute for the Unification of the Private Sector Law (UNIDROIT), and domiciled in Rome

24. Gandi Sulistiyanto Soeherman

For the Republic of Korea, domiciled in Seoul

25. Zuhairi Misrawi

For the Republic of Tunisia, based in Tunis

26. Anita Lidya Luhulima

For the Republic of Poland, domiciled in Warsaw

27. The mighty Rosan Roeslani

For the United States of America, domiciled in Washington DC

28. Fientje Suebu

For New Zealand and Samoa, the Kingdom of Tonga, the Cook Islands and Niue, based in Wellington

29. Damos Dumoli Agusman

Untuk Republik Austria merangkap Republik Slovenia, United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) yang terdiri dari United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) and International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA), Berkedukan di Wina

30. Suwartini Wirta

For the Republic of Croatia, domiciled in Zagreb

31. Derry MI Amman

For the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Indonesia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), domiciled in Jakarta

32. Arrmanatha Nasir

For the United Nations and other international organizations, domiciled in New York

33. Febrian A. Ruddyard

For the United Nations, the World Trade Organization (WTO) and other international organizations in Geneva, domiciled in Geneva

