Former MP David Burnside compares Boris Johnsons position on NI protocol to Chamberlain, calls for boycott of Irish government





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Former Ulster Labor MP David Burnside In a fierce denunciation of the Northern Ireland Protocol that creates this border, David Burnside said the arrangement makes loyal British subjects of the province second-class citizens in their own country. Writing in The Daily Telegraph, the former South Antrim MP said attempts to change or amend this provision were akin to putting a sticking plaster over a fatal wound. Mr Burnside said the protocol was shamefully cobbled together to get the Brexit deal through a Conservative and, supposedly, Unionist government. Like Chamberlain in Munich, Boris Johnson will find that appeasement only saves time and never wins. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise Mr Burnside was one of many UUP greats who issued an open letter ahead of the EU referendum in which they said: We should not be afraid that we are not ruled and dictated by Brussels. As net contributors to Europe and net importers from Europe, the UK will benefit, without being harmed, from the new trade agreements. However, writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Burnside said the protocol was hurting trade, delaying or preventing UK-based companies from sending goods to Northern Ireland, removing choice from supermarket shelves, blocking food export of purebred cattle to the mainland and halt the supply of garden plants and trees to the province. Calling for union unity, he said: While all of this is going on, the Democratic Unionist Party is tearing itself apart. He has lost two leaders in as many months and is now on a third, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson … I never understood why Donaldson left the Ulster Unionists to join the DUP. From reading his authoritative biography of Not by Might, it seems to have been for religious reasons rather than political ones. Mr Burnside urged: Unionism and loyalty must be prepared, in the short term, to veto, protest and boycott the North / South bodies set up under the Good Friday Agreement. All Unionist ministers should refuse any meeting with their Irish counterparts and the political establishment in Dublin should be politically and socially unwelcome across the province. Without the pandemic, there would have been much stronger activism on the streets. Quoting Randolph Churchill from over a century ago, Mr Burnside said Churchill warned his colleagues at Westminster that Ulster would fight and Ulster would be right. The Unionists of Northern Ireland, on the occasion of the centenary of the province, must once again unite to defend their links with the United Kingdom. However, last night the new Unionist leader of Ulster, Doug Beattie, rejected the call to sever relations with Dublin. He told the News Letter that unionism should unite against the protocol, but the only way to fix it is to strengthen engagement, no less. He added: Keeping rooted in place while sucking our teeth will not solve the problems we have … refusing to speak is not helping anyone and will not change anything. A message from the editor: Thanks for reading this story on our site. While I have your attention, I also have an important request for you. With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers and hence the revenue we receive, we are more dependent than ever on your digital subscription purchase. To subscribe to newsletter.fr and enjoy unlimited access to the best news and information from Northern Ireland and the UK online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and access exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to register. Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to support them. By supporting us we are able to help you provide reliable and verified content for this website.

