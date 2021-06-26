The COVID infection was much worse than what we knew.





Little by little, we are learning more about Donald Trump’s stratagems and lies during the coronavirus pandemic. Days ago, we found out from excerpts from a new book Nightmare Scenario: In the Trump Administrations’ Response to the Pandemic That Changed History Trump was proposing to quarantine sick Americans in Guantnamo. Bay, Cuba, so that they are not considered American infections. Now comes another revelation from the same book, this time about Trump’s COVID-19 infection last fall. He lied about his ordeal, ridiculed the precautions and told people not to worry about the virus, thereby accelerating the worst wave of the pandemic.

Trump claims to have caught the virus because it was inevitable. In fact, he caught it because he sabotaged mask use and social distancing, endangering everyone around him. He did not just organize large electoral rallies. He told assistants to take off their masks at the White House. The book’s authors, Washington Post reporters Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta, report that Trump specifically objected to masks during staged appearances: if anyone was to hold a press conference with him, he made it clear that he should not wear a mask on his side. In these situations, the no-mask rule did nothing to help Trump hear or see anyone speaking to him. All he did was signal to the public that the masks were unnecessary or frowned upon.

On September 29, shortly before Trump officially tested positive, he traveled to Cleveland to debate Joe Biden. Circumstantial evidence suggests that Trump suspected, or should have suspected, that he might already be infected. But the book adds an incriminating quote: After meeting with military families at the White House on September 27, Trump told his staff, if these guys had covid, I’m going to have it because they were all over me. This remark, combined with his accumulating symptoms, suggests that he knowingly put Biden and others at risk during the debate.

Once Trump tested positive, the infection could no longer be covered up. But he could still try to hide his severity, and he did. The authors report that he only agreed to go to Walter Reed Medical Center after assistants presented a choice: he could walk to the helicopter on his own, or he could be taken there later, in which case it would not be possible to hide his condition. Trump was already being treated in the White House, so his reluctance to go was not about bravery. It was about vanity and deception. This is why his assistants formulated the choice as they did.

Daily email update with stories you must read right now.

Trump has become much sicker than he or the White House has recognized. Normal levels of oxygen in the blood vary from 95 percent to 100 percent. According to the book, asset levels fell in the 1980s. Aides feared for her life and doctors administered a plethora of treatments that were rarely combined. He was saved by measures no ordinary person could have expected: advanced drugs that were scarce, the supervision and advice of the best doctors in the country, and a direct phone call to the head of the FDA to get the drug. authorization of a new treatment.

It is no surprise that the President of the United States received extraordinary care. But when you read the details of what it took to keep him alive, it’s appalling to go back and watch what he told the audience afterward. Upon his return from Walter Reed, while he was likely still contagious, the authors note that he defiantly removed his mask for the cameras and strode into the White House, passing staff members and potentially exposing them to the virus. Then he made a video, telling Americans that his recovery proved they shouldn’t be afraid of the virus. Don’t be afraid of it. You will beat him, he assured them. We have the best drugs. Get out.

Why Republicans are running away from the infrastructure deal, they just cut it off, isn’t that some Republicans don’t know what Critical Race Theory is. That’s what a lot of them do. Kamala Harris was set up to fail her time as Sinema

Three days later, Trump gave his first interview since falling ill. He said he felt perfect and would resume his election rallies soon. The lesson from his infection, he told Fox News viewers, was that the precautions were unnecessary since even the president had been infected and the virus had nothing to worry about. No matter how safe the security is, you’re not going to protect yourself from this thing, he concluded, unless you literally don’t come out. In fact, he argued that people who stayed at home instead of gathering with others were just as likely or more likely to get sick, and he noted that some politicians who wore masks were anyway infected. You catch that thing, he shrugged, but when you catch it, you get better. And then you are immune. As for the life-saving drugs he received, Trump scoffed, I think I would have done well without the drugs.

As a White House employee, Trump has put everyone around him at risk. As president, he intervened in all aspects of the government’s response to the pandemic, contributing to a death toll that had passed 200,000 by the time the virus caught him. Despite this, America, its best doctors and its best drugs saved Trump’s life. He repaid this gift not by warning Americans to learn from his mistake, but by encouraging them to follow his recklessness. Since then, 400,000 more have died.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos