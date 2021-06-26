RDA in deficit





Rawalpindi: The Punjab’s Special Deputy Chief Minister for Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said that in Rawalpindi, the government of Punjab along with the federal government is committed to public service and to this end, the PTI is moving towards institutional reforms to strengthen institutions, says a press release.

She said that under the leadership of PTI, RDA was taken out of deficit and the government’s efforts resulted in a profit of Rs1 billion in three years, which is testament to RDA’s performance.

She said this during a press conference at the Rawalpindi Development Authority. RDA President Tariq Murtaza, Vice President Haroon Hashmi and DG RDA were present on the occasion. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the GDR is now moving towards establishing housing companies for white collar workers. The GDR includes tehsils from Rawalpindi and has 386 housing companies of which 62 housing companies have been approved, 60 are being processed and 264 housing companies are illegal.

She said the GDR had registered 112 FIRs against illegal housing companies, issued 307 legal opinions to illegal housing companies and sealed 135 offices of illegal companies. She said that most of the victims of bogus companies were overseas Pakistanis who received the message on how to avoid fraud and to this end. RDA has provided data on legal and licensed housing companies on its website. She said that in the current fiscal year 2020-2021, RDA’s revenue target was 559 million rupees compared to the target of 295 million rupees, which is 264 million more than the income target.

This was all made possible by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for the construction sector, the new approval regime and the campaign implementation of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Chief Minister of Punjab. RDA saved 189 million rupees on its non-development expenses. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision is for government institutions to modernize. As part of this plan, digitization has also been launched in the GDR, which has made it possible to digitally receive residential and business cards that are approved within a short period of 30 days.

