Turkey to lay foundation for Istanbul canal on Saturday





Turkey will lay the groundwork on Saturday for the Istanbul Canal, a government mega-project connecting the Sea of ​​Marmara to the Black Sea and backed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The mega project that Erdogan, then Prime Minister of Turkey in 2011, revealed as his dream, will see the laying of the foundations for his first bridge to be built over the canal after 10 years of process with surveys, drafts as well as field studies along with an environmental impact assessment report. The Istanbul Canal – which will be built on the European side of the Turkish metropolis within the borders of Istanbul’s Kucukcekmece, Avcilar, Basaksehir and Arnavutkoy districts – will be approximately 45 kilometers (28 miles) in length and a base of 275 meters (902 feet). width and 20.75 m (68 ft) deep. Following the announcement of the project by Erdogan, the evaluation studies of the route of the Istanbul Canal were carried out by various universities in 2011-2013. When determining five different corridors for the Istanbul Canal, detailed sub-parameters for each corridor were taken into account. When the corridors are examined in terms of land topography, feasibility, cost, development plans and their effects on water resources, the route following east from Kucukcekmece-Sazlidere Dam-Terkos was determined as the most appropriate. In 2013-2014, a preliminary draft route was prepared based on geological and geotechnical data obtained during drilling work on the route determined for the canal. By reviewing the experiences of man-made waterways around the world, a roadmap for the work of the survey project was prepared and preliminary studies for the survey project were carried out in 2014-2017. Detailed field studies, laboratory studies and an Istanbul Canal Environmental Impact Assessment report process were carried out in 2017-2019. A total of 204 academics and experts from various universities and institutions worked for the Canal Istanbul project. There are also plans to build a marina, container ports, recreation area and logistics center as an additional part of the project for the facilities and structures required for the Istanbul Canal. The total cost of the project is estimated at 75 billion Turkish liras ($ 8.6 billion) and is expected to be built through public-private cooperation. At the meeting where Erdogan announced the project, he also said that the project would be fully funded from domestic resources. Following a call for tenders, the project is expected to be completed in seven years, with around one and a half years of preparatory work and five and a half years of construction. Six bridges will be built over the Istanbul Canal, which will transform Istanbul into a city of two seas. Cities of 250,000 residences are expected to be built on both sides of the Istanbul Canal. The mega-project, which aims to prevent the risks posed by ships carrying dangerous cargoes across the Bosphorus Strait, has been approved by the country’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos