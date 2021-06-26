Trump chastises Biden DOJ in Georgia election law lawsuit





Former President Donald Trump issued a statement denouncing the politicization of the Justice Department, following news of a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over a recently passed electoral reform bill.

The right to vote of all eligible citizens is the central pillar of our democracy, the right from which all other rights ultimately flow, Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement announcing the decision.

“This trial is the first of several steps we are taking to ensure that all eligible voters can vote; that all legitimate votes are counted; and that every voter has access to accurate information.

In his statement, Trump criticized the Justice Department for filing a complaint and urged residents of Peach State to prosecute their representatives.

“The Bidens Department of Justice has just announced that it is suing the Great State of Georgia for its election integrity law,” began his statement. “In fact, it should be the other way around! The PEOPLE of Georgia should PROSECUTE the state and its elected officials for holding a CORRUPTED AND RIGGED 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION and for attempting to suppress the US PEOPLE’S VOTE in Georgia. “

People line up to vote early at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, Georgia on October 12, 2020. The Augusta Chronicle via AP, File

“If we don’t address these issues in the 2020 election and allow radical left Democrats to continue to politicize the DOJ and law enforcement, we will lose our country. SAVE AMERICA! “

The legislation in question, signed by Governor Brian Kemp in late March, revises electoral protocols in Peach State, places new restrictions on postal voting and increases legislative control over the voting process.

It also allows the State Election Council to remove and replace county election officials, while reducing the power of the Secretary of State as the Chief Electoral Officer of Georgia.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed the Voter Integrity Act on March 25, 2021. Brynn Anderson / AP, File

The law does not change polling day schedules and extends early voting by adding a mandatory second Saturday.

He also says counties have the option of opening two Sundays and allowing counties to extend early voting hours beyond regular office hours.

President Biden compared the Voter Integrity Act to “Jim Crow” in late March, which led him to clash with fact-checkers for repeatedly mischaracterizing the details of the legislation.

Former President Donald Trump accuses President Biden and the Democrats of politicizing “the DOJ and law enforcement.” Mandel Andel via Getty Images

Less than two days after a president-endorsed corporate and Democratic lobbying campaign, Major League Baseball said it was withdrawing its 2021 All-Star game from Atlanta to protest the law.

The move sparked a backlash, as the league chose to move its game to a city with a large minority population who would benefit from the business. He moved it to Denver, with a significantly smaller minority population and even stricter election laws than Georgia’s.

President Biden called Georgias’ electoral reform bill the Jim Crow law. Susan Walsh / AP

Many GOP lawmakers in Georgia and elsewhere have insisted that changes are needed to restore voter confidence after the 2020 election.

