Seek links with the United States as they have with India “right now”

Islamabad:

Pakistan seeks a “civilized” and “fair” relationship with Washington like that which existed between the United States and the United Kingdom or with India “at this time,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said, stressing the role that Islamabad could play in the region, including in Afghanistan after America left the war-torn country.

Mr Khan made the comments during an interview with The New York Times in which he also expressed disappointment that his attempt to normalize relations with India made no progress despite approaching the Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after taking office in August 2018.

In the interview, which comes as US President Joe Biden had his first face-to-face meeting with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani at the White House on Friday, Khan recalled that Pakistan has had closer relations with states -United than other countries in the region, such as India, and was an American partner in the war on terror, Dawn newspaper reported.

“Now, after the United States leaves Afghanistan, Pakistan would basically want a civilized relationship, which you have between nations, and we would like to improve our trade relationship with the United States,” he said.

Asked to elaborate on his concept of a civilized relationship, Mr Khan said he was looking for relations like the one that exists “between the United States and Britain, or between the United States and India at this time. So an impartial relationship “.

“Unfortunately, the relationship during the war on terror was a bit lopsided,” he said.

“It was an unbalanced relationship because the United States thought they were giving aid to Pakistan, then they thought Pakistan had to bow to the United States’ offers.

“And what Pakistan did in trying to make the US tender cost Pakistan 70,000 dead, and over $ 150 billion was lost to the economy because there were suicide bombings. and bombs all over the country, ”he said.

The main problem with this unbalanced relationship was that “Pakistani governments tried to deliver what they were not capable of,” and this led to “mistrust between the two countries,” Khan said.

“And the people in Pakistan felt that they had paid a heavy, heavy price for this relationship. And the United States believed Pakistan had not done enough.”

The prime minister said his government wanted future relations to be based on trust and common goals, including a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

The United States and the Taliban signed a landmark agreement in Doha on February 29, 2020 following several rounds of negotiations to bring lasting peace to war-torn Afghanistan and allow American troops to return home, putting thus ending the longest war in the United States.

When asked if Pakistan would continue to be of strategic relevance to the United States after the pullout, Khan replied, “I don’t know, really. I didn’t think of it that way, that Pakistan should have some strategic relevance to the US. “

Mr Khan said he could not predict the future of Pakistan’s military and security relationship with the United States.

“After the US pulls out, I don’t know what sort of military relationship it will be. But for now, the relationship should be based on this common goal that there is a political solution in Afghanistan before the states leave. -United “, he underlined. .

When asked if Pakistan is still using its influence over the Taliban to move the peace talks towards an agreement, Khan said: “Pakistan has used as much influence as it can on the Taliban. “.

He said the US decision to set a date for the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan also diminished Pakistan’s influence over the Taliban.

“Since the United States gave a withdrawal date, from that point on our influence waned over the Taliban. And the reason is that by the time the United States gave a withdrawal date. out, the Taliban basically claimed victory, ”Khan said.

“They think they won the war. And so, therefore, our ability to influence them decreases as they feel stronger.”

Mr Khan said Pakistan had insisted to the Taliban that they should not aim for a military victory as that would only lead to a protracted civil war.

In the interview, Khan also claimed that Pakistan would have had better relations with India if it had had a different government and that they would have resolved all their differences through dialogue.

“When I took office, the first thing I did was approach Prime Minister Modi (to seek) a normal and civilized business relationship… We tried but got nowhere”, did he declare.

“If there had been another Indian leadership, I think we would have had a good relationship with them. And yes, we would have resolved all our differences through dialogue,” Khan said.

India’s strained ties with Pakistan deteriorated further after India announced the withdrawal of special powers from Jammu and Kashmir and the state split into two Union Territories in August 2019.

On the status quo in Kashmir, Khan said: “I think this is a disaster for India because it will just mean that this conflict escalates indefinitely and (prevents) any normal relationship between Pakistan and the United States. India.”

India has told Pakistan that it wants normal neighborly relations with it in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence.

Mr. Khan said the US assumption that India is the bulwark against China was wrong. “I think it would be detrimental to India because India’s trade with China will be beneficial for both India and China.”

Pakistan, he said, “watched the scenario unfold and with a little anxiety.”

