Ron DeSantis, new king of the GOP: “Trump without the golden toilet”





Donald Trump won’t be running for nomination in 2024. Well, he probably won’t.

Okay, that probably won’t be the case (because speaking in absolute terms, when it comes to predicting anything Trumpian, is not wise). Unless, of course, he’s a masochist or illiterate in terms of reading the play.

The prediction comes after a straw poll at the West Conservative summit in Denver last weekend showed Gov. Ron DeSantisRon DeSantisThe federal government was sending scientists to investigate a building collapse in the area. Miami Biden speaks with DeSantis after Florida building collapse Ron DeSantis, new GOP king: ‘Trump without the golden toilet’ MORE (R-Fla.) Attracting 74% approval to Trump 71% .

Of course, this is only a poll (and not very scientific anyway) of a conference. But the current groundswell surrounding a DeSantis White House candidacy is undeniable in the field and in most national media, even in circles not exactly considered conservative.

Ranging from political heroine to political methadone, Joe Scarborough, Charles (Joe) Joseph Scarborough of MSNBC, Ron DeSantis, new GOP King: ‘Trump without the golden toilet’ Kinzinger: FBI conspiracy theory planned for January 6 example of ‘ Trump’s Legacy and Trumpism ‘Scarborough and Greenwald share insults on Twitter about the rise of Trump MORE, a former Republican as anti-Trump as any Democrat could hope to be, told following the results of the straw survey.

They are moving away from Trump, ”Scarborough continued. “I hear over and over again, ‘Why do you love DeSantis so much? Why do you think DeSantis will win? Why do you think DeSantis is the guy in 2024? ‘ They all say he’s Trump with the things we love about Trump and none of the liabilities.

This city, not only this city, but also the activists, whether they are evangelicals or they are people of money, they discreetly put their money for DeSantis, ”he added.

And there is a reason for that, ”explained Michael Steele, the former chairman of the Republican National Committee who also broke with the party. “As one person told me, DeSantis is Trump without the golden toilet.

Regardless of the praise of “Morning Joe”, the Governor has mainly been attacked by the Fourth Estate over just about every move he has made in the Sunshine State, while the multiple scandals and inquiries surrounding Governor Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoNew York reject cocktails to -pursue the pandemic experiment Ron DeSantis, new king of the GOP: “Trump without the golden toilet” New York adds a third gender option to birth certificates, MORE licenses (DN.Y.) have been swept away for the time being. A recent “60 The Minute Segment” attempting to blame DeSantis for a paid program around vaccine distribution is the biggest example of such attacks, one that has long exploded the face of the news magazine respected after being caught editing the article in a deceptive manner.

The full unedited video shows 60 Minutes cut everything bold from DeSantis in the transcript below. Pretty wild.https: //t.co/7JtTrd69ikhttps: //t.co/D2m7IpyD0U https://t.co/ctTwTEcJoT pic.twitter.com/MMOg987nJp

Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 5, 2021

DeSantis appears to be gearing up for a White House race, if his actions in the Culture Wars are any indication. He recently urged the Florida State Board of Education to ban public schools from teaching critical race theory, an issue Republicans are bringing to the fore ahead of the 2022 midterm election.

Last month, the governor signed a bill preventing social media giants from suspending or banning political candidates ahead of elections, with fines of up to $ 250,000 a day for banning candidates for election. post statewide.

“He’s all the same fights over issues and over cultural issues as President Trump Donald Trump AOC said she doubts Biden’s victory would have been certified if the GOP checked the order drafted by House aides Trump d ‘invoke Insurgency Act during Floyd protests: Overnight Defense report: Intel strongly releases early UFO report | Biden meets with Afghan president | Tories go after Milley MORE fought and continues to fight. But he does done without exhaustion, observed MSNBC’s Willie Geist. It doesn’t come with all the drama.

DeSantis also opened up Florida at the start of the pandemic, in late spring 2020, causing howls from #DeathSantis on social media and describing him as reckless about Governor Cuomo. Cuomo was the white knight of COVID handling before falling hard in recent months amid cover-up allegations around nursing home deaths, an untimely (and lucrative) book deal signed in the midst of the crisis. pandemic and accusations of sexual harassment by several female employees.

Lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder, who dresses as a Grim Reaper to warn beachgoers to stay home, has sued Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for prematurely opening beaches amid the coronavirus pandemic. He says “there has been a lack of leadership” in the state. https://t.co/CHWETp7n6A pic.twitter.com/DayrfACWgy

CNN (@CNN) July 6, 2020

But as deaths increased in closed states such as New York, Florida was able to keep its own death toll relatively low overall (about 16,000 fewer deaths than New York). This, despite an older (read: “more vulnerable”) and larger population that includes four large cities. Businesses continue to thrive there, with an unemployment rate of 4.8% in Florida and 8.4% in New York.

In 2024, Donald Trump will be 78 years old. He will almost undoubtedly have no Twitter account and the nearly 90 million followers who have followed him. It will also not have Facebook or Instagram or any meaningful means of communication outside of gatherings (which all the cable news networks covered start to end in 2015-2016 but almost all will not touch in 2023-2024) or interviews (which will focus on the January 6 Capitol Riots and New York State’s investigation of the Trump Organization).

If Republican voters, as well as Independents and Democrats feel buyer’s remorse for President BidenJoe Biden, Republicans urge the CDC to lift the public transport mask mandate, AOC said it doubts the victory De Biden Would Have Been Certified If GOP Controlled House Overnight Defense: Intel Releases Highly Anticipated UFO Report | Biden meets with Afghan President | Conservatives go after Milley MORE, remain interested or impressed with DeSantis, so DeSantis will be by far the favorite. As the governor of a slightly red state, he is not considered part of the “DC swamp”.

Much can and will undoubtedly change before the 2024 nomination is won. But given the Florida governor’s performance at this point, it’s hard to imagine, even if Trump, that DeSantis won’t be giving an acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in 37 months.

Joe Concha is a media and political columnist for The Hill.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos