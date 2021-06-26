List of Adhi Makayasa winners who become national figures and officials, from the president to the head of the national police





KOMPAS.com – The inspiring story of outstanding cadets this time came from Sermatutar (F) Always Giving Hamonangan Tiris, S. Tr (Han). Always received the award for the best graduate of the Naval Academy (AAL) and was entitled to the title of Adhi Makayasa. The head of the information service of the Indonesian navy, the first admiral of the TNI, Julius Widjojono, said that the youngest born in Jayapura on March 15, 1999, came from a simple family. Her father is a parking lot attendant named Alex Tiris and her mother Dermawaty Panjaitan is a drink vendor. The title of Adhi Makayasa is a title for outstanding cadets. Adhi Makayasa is also an award for the best graduates of all dimensions of TNI and the police. This award is given to those who can also show the best performance in three aspects. These three aspects include academic, physical and personality. Here are some recipients of Adhi Makayasa who have been and still are leaders of senior officials in their institutions: Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Read also : The story of a parking attendant in Jayapura, his son becomes the first Papuan son to win Adhi Makayasa AAL Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (Coordinating Minister of Marves) Dock. Public Relations of the Ministry for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investments Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan during a visit to Sofifi, in the north of the Moluccas, to examine infrastructure development in the city on Tuesday (6/22/2021). Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan during a visit to Sofifi, in the north of the Moluccas, to examine infrastructure development in the city on Tuesday (6/22/2021). Born in Simargala, Toba Samosir, North Sumatra, 74 years ago, Luhut is the top graduate of the National Military Academy in the 1970s and received the Adhi Makayasa Award. Reported Among, Devi Simatupang’s husband entered the Indonesian Armed Forces Academy (Akabri) in 1967 and spent much of his military career in the Army Special Forces Command (Kopassus). The retired general served as Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore in 1999-2000 and was Minister of Industry and Trade in the Cabinet of the National Association during the time of President Abdurrahman Wahid or Gus Dur. Along with President Jokowi, Luhut held the longest post in government, starting with Presidential Chief of Staff (2014-2015), Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (2015-2016) and continuing to become coordinating minister of maritime affairs. Business (2016-2019). In Cabinet Advanced Indonesia 2019, President Joko Widodo was appointed Minister for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment. Read also: INFOGRAPHIC: Profile of Moeldoko, Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko (Presidential Chief of Staff) KOMPAS.com/RODERICK ADRIAN One of the expressions of the president’s chief of staff, Moeldoko, during a special meeting in his office on Monday (1/1/2021). One of the expressions of the president’s chief of staff, Moeldoko, during a special meeting in his office on Monday (1/1/2021). Still from the same source, Moeldoko is a 1981 Akabri alumnus and won the Adhi Makayasa Star. A number of awards have been won, and in 2014 Moeldoko also obtained a PhD from the University of Indonesia. Moeldoko’s career at the presidential palace began about three years ago. On January 17, 2018, President Joko Widodo appointed Moeldoko Presidential Chief of Staff. At that time, the Indonesian government was still headed by Jokowi and Jusuf Kalla.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos