The insincere minister apologizes to the people, not to his wife

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been married for 15 years and has three children with his wife, Martha. Now Matt Hancock has been pictured passionately kissing his assistant Gina Coladangelo in the office. Photos posted by The Sun must have been taken on June 6.

Hancock has now apologized – not to mention his wife.

I admit that I violated social distancing guidelines in this case. I let people down and I’m so sorry. I remain focused on getting our country out of this pandemic and would appreciate my family’s privacy on this personal matter respected, said Matt Hancock.

Boris Johnson on Matt Hancock: “Absolutely no hope for him”

Many high-ranking politicians are now calling for Hancock’s resignation.

– Matt Hancock is a shoddy health minister who should have been fired long ago for his failures, says Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey

Queen Elizabeth called Hancock a “poor man” when she met Boris Johnson earlier this week.

Boris Johnson should fire him, says Labor politician Annelise Dodds.

However, a spokesperson for Boris Johnson said the PM accepted Hancock’s apology, continued to have full confidence in him as minister and considered the matter settled.

But Johnson previously described Hancock as “completely hopeless” in his WhatsApp chats last spring, according to the independent.

