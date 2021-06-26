Budget described as a step towards Medina state model – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Calling the federal budget a step forward towards transforming the country into the state of Medina, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Friday that the government had rejected guidelines from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a further increase in gas and electricity tariffs.

Concluding the budget debate in the National Assembly, which lasted 11 days, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had stabilized the crippling economy by taking bold action and contrary to the expectations of the IMF and the World Bank, the The country’s GDP growth reached up to four percent in the fiscal year 2020-2021.

It was because of Imran Khan that the foreclosure laws were changed, after which the banks were ready to give home loans on a mortgage basis, he said. All previous governments wanted to do it but did not.

He said that despite three waves of Covid-19 and a crippling economic situation, the Prime Minister has made many smart decisions like imposing a smart lockdown and as a result the wheel of industry has continued to grow. turn and that the country has not suffered as much as the others.

Tarin says government will focus on sustainable growth, improving plight of the poor in next fiscal year

Strategy for the poor

Mr Tarin said that in the next fiscal year, starting July 1, the government will focus on sustainable growth and improving the lot of the poor.

We will do what had not been for the poor for 70 years, he said, adding that the government was taking measures that would directly bring relief to the poor.

He said the government had developed a strategy to provide affordable housing to four million families. Likewise, agricultural loans of Rs 500,000 will be given to farmers and in urban areas, an interest-free loan of a similar amount will be given to individuals to enable them to start small businesses.

As part of another direct relief plan, the government issued a health card to every Pakistani. He said the government would also give vocational training to a person from a poor family so that the qualified person can provide for their family.

He said a record 40 percent increase was made in the allocations for the public sector development program in the 2021-22 budget, with its volume increasing from Rs 630 billion to Rs 900 billion. With this development, we will see in Balochistan, tribal areas merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Sindh, he added.

The Minister of Finance has pledged to reduce the budget deficit to zero. We have already reduced the budget deficit from 7% to 6.3% and the current primary deficit of 3.8% will be reduced to 0.6%, he said.

Agricultural sector

The minister said that a comprehensive plan was being presented to make the country self-sufficient in agricultural products. Under this plan, storage facilities would be built in rural areas and a network of agricultural shopping centers would be set up in the country to end the monopoly of the middleman who obtained 400-500% profit on fruits and vegetables and caused their prices to rise.

He hoped Pakistani exports would increase in the coming years, as the government had responded to all the demands of exporters in different areas.

He said Rs30bn had been allocated to the construction and housing sector. He said the government was also determined to make the most of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). We have addressed all of China’s concerns and now the CPEC will take off, he added.

An amount of Rs260bn had been allocated to the Ehsaas program to provide monetary assistance to poor families, he said.

Energy sector

Mr Tarin said Pakistan faces major structural problems in the electricity sector as the government has to pay Rs 900 billion due to capacity payments for electricity that is not even being used. It also leads to an increase in circular debt.

He said there were three solutions to the problem: let the circular debt increase, increase the budget allocation to solve the problem, or simply increase the electricity tariff.

But the prime minister was determined that there would be no tariff increase, the finance minister said, adding that the government was using ready-made means to solve the problem.

He assured that circular debt would start to decline in the coming year as steps were taken to reduce line losses and increase bill collections.

However, he acknowledged that improving the electricity sector remains a big challenge for the government.

Posted in Dawn, le 26 June 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos