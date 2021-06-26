Pro-Trump Republicans determined to oust GOP incumbents





For GOP incumbents who broke with their party earlier this year by voting to impeach or convict Donald Trump for inciting the Jan.6 insurgency, the former president is prominent in their 2022 re-election campaigns, inspiring a host of main challengers determined to oust the Republicans who turned on the president.

“My biggest motivation was David Valadao’s vote to impeach President Trump.… He has always worked against [Trump] as a Republican versus a Republican President. It’s no worse than that, ”said Chris Mathys, the only Republican challenger in California’s pro-Biden 21st Congressional District.

Eleven of the 17 Republicans who backed Trump’s second impeachment – all 10 representatives and one senator – face voters again in 2022, and 10 of them face challengers within their own party.

“This impeachment vote, for me, was just the last straw in what has been a choice political career abandoning its duty to protect our Constitution and the individual freedoms of the people,” said Jonah Schulz, who defies the Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez despite Trump throwing his weight behind a different candidate.

Candidates do not file to go to the polls with their state’s department overseeing elections before an election year, but out of the 11 races, 40 Republicans have applied to the Federal Election Commission, a requirement for collect and spend campaign money.

To put that number into perspective, in 2020, eight of 10 Republicans ran as incumbents. In those eight districts, only four non-titular Republicans appeared in the primary ballots.

While not all of these campaigns materialize – some candidates don’t even have a website or have raised little to no money – several candidates are running serious campaigns, and kingmaker Trump has until now spared his supporters.

The incumbents rarely lose the primaries. In the post-WWII era, 98% of House members who sought re-election won their party’s nomination, according to an analysis from Crystal Ball de Sabato. But Trump is a chronic standards disruptor, and when it comes to the Republicans who challenged him, he wants to “get rid of them all,” as he put it at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Canada. this year.

If he makes his favorite candidate known, these primary races will test the firmness of the former president’s grip on the GOP.

“When the former president, who is the most popular person in the Republican Party, (…) gets involved in some of these challengers races, that’s usually not the case when you see incumbent challengers.” , said Taylor Budowich, senior advisor. to Ohio Congressional candidate Max Miller.

Miller is one of two challengers Trump has already vetted, and the former president is hosting a rally outside of Cleveland on Saturday night to back him up. A former White House staff member and campaign veteran of the former president, Miller is running against Gonzalez in Ohio’s 16th Congressional District. Trump’s endorsement – received the day he announced his campaign – is prominently displayed on Miller’s website.

Of all the Republicans in favor of impeachment, South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice faces the top challengers from afar – 11 in total. Voters in South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District backed Trump against Biden by nearly 19 points, the second-largest margin among Republican-favored impeachment districts.

Liz Cheney, the former Speaker of the Republican House Conference who was ousted from the leadership for continuing to refute Trump’s false claims about a stolen election, is the only House member representing the most pro-state state. -Trump, Wyoming. Although Trump has yet to approve his run, Cheney is one of his most frequent targets.

Two others are Representative Adam Kinzinger from Illinois and Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska.

Catalina Lauf, a 26-year-old former Trump political representative challenging Kinzinger in Illinois’ 16th Congressional District, told ABC News that the congressman’s impeachment vote was just Kinzinger’s latest example. siding with the Democrats.

“It’s not fair to his constituency and the people who elected him,” Lauf said. “This is exactly how you hold them accountable – by putting them first.”

Lauf, who featured on the first night of the 2020 Republican National Convention, said she only identified with the Republican Party when Trump did. He has yet to approve the race, but Lauf is confident he will support it.

In Alaska, Trump gave Republican Kelly Tshibaka his “full and utter endorsement” in a statement last week, saying she is “the candidate who can beat Murkowski – and she will.”

Not only does she have his endorsement, but Trump’s 2020 campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh is a senior advisor to his campaign.

“Donald Trump’s support is more coveted than any other support that has ever existed,” Murtaugh told ABC News, just two days before Tzhibakah signaled Trump’s support.

Trump has vowed to campaign against Murkowski at home. But Alaska’s politics and Murkowski’s electoral history suggest it might be hard to beat. Not only was his father a longtime senator and governor, but in 2010 Murkowski lost the Republican primary – to later become the first senator in half a century to forge a successful written campaign. Another potential challenge: the recent overhaul of the elections in Alaska. In 2022, all candidates will compete on the same primary ballot and the top four voters, regardless of their party, will qualify for the general election.

The only impeachment-friendly Republican who has yet to find a main challenger is John Katko, who represents New York’s 24th Congressional District. After the Valadao district in California, where Mathys is a candidate, Katko represents the second most pro-Biden district among the 10 Republicans in favor of impeachment.

Trump is said to be looking for the right challenger to take on Katko. According to Syracuse.com, Trump sent a handwritten letter to two presidents of the county’s Conservative Party, calling Katko “bad news” and saying he would “help campaign – find a good candidate.”

