With Anies, Jokowi reviews vaccinations for DKI residents at GBK Stadium Stadion





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo was on hand to review the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Main Stadium, Senayan, Jakarta on Saturday (6/26/2021). Jokowi was present accompanied by the governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan, the commander of the TNI, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, and the chief general of the national police Listyo Sigit Prabowo. Jokowi and his entourage spent about 20 minutes viewing the vaccination activities in the two available tents. Jokowi also took the time to walk around the circle at GBK Stadium to greet the people who filled the stands. The media team itself was not allowed to come near during the review activities of Jokowi and those around him. Read also : Residents compactly cheered when Jokowi arrived at GBK to attend the Covid-19 vaccination After greeting the vaccinated, Jokowi then held a zoom meeting on a large screen standing near the yellow gate of the GBK stadium. Zoom is linked by various provinces which are simultaneously running similar vaccination programs today. After that, Jokowi with Anies, the head of the national police and the commander of the TNI rushed to leave the GBK stadium. They did not make any statement to the media. Participants in the Covid-19 vaccination program at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (GBK) Senayan, Jakarta, on Saturday (6/26/2021) were able to exceed the set target. From the target of 8,000 people, until Saturday afternoon, 11,500 vaccination participants were present at the scene. Head of Level II Hospital Moh Ridwan Meuraksa, Col. Ckm Puji Hartono, said the number of participants who attended today was a reflection of the community’s great enthusiasm for getting the Covid-shot. 19. At the same time, the strong desire of people to break free from the entanglement of the pandemic. “We see together from our planned target of 8,000, today around 11,500 are in attendance. This shows that the enthusiasm of the community to immediately free themselves from this Covid pandemic, the community wants the pandemic to end soon, ”Puji Hartono said on the spot. , Saturday. It is hoped that thanks to the “Vaccination Attack” program organized today, the goal of 8.8 million beneficiaries can be reached before August 17, 2021.







