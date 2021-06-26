Rudy Giuliani is in big trouble (opinion)





The order deprives the former U.S. attorney and New York mayor of his right to practice law while the court’s attorney’s grievance committee investigates allegations of professional misconduct against him. Giuliani can request a court hearing on the interim stay within 20 days of the order.

The decision to suspend a lawyer while he is still under investigation is very unusual and usually reserved only for the most serious forms of professional misconduct. But the court convincingly demonstrated that Giuliani’s misconduct was a conscious and deliberate attempt by a court officer to disrupt and obstruct the 2020 US presidential election in violation of the professional responsibility code of the legal profession. .

The number of allegedly false allegations and outright acts of dishonesty described in the ruling is truly staggering. Giuliani’s career looks doomed to ruin as Donald Trump heads for the golf course.

The sanction may include striking off or a forced resignation at the end of the procedure. Giuliani strongly contested the validity of the charges as political. His lawyers said in a statement Thursday that “we believe our client does not present a current danger to the public interest. We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing, Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated. as a valued member of justice, a profession he has served so well in his many functions for so many years. “

What do the charges say? They relate to extravagant and patently false allegations of electoral fraud that he has filed in various courts and other public forums on behalf of Trump. A particularly unusual aspect of the court’s dazzling 33-page ruling was its reliance not only on allegedly false statements made by Giuliani in court and legislative proceedings, but also on statements he made in podcasts, on television. and in other public but non-legal forums. .

The court explicitly noted that the First Amendment does not give lawyers the freedom to lie and to commit harmful acts of fraud as part of their representation of a client in any forum. The decision should be a stern reminder to lawyers running for public office that blatant lies and false statements that harm the public, even in political campaigns, can justify disqualification or other disciplinary sanctions.

Lawyers are usually only suspended immediately for grossly inappropriate actions that harm clients or undermine the integrity of the courts. Cases resulting in immediate suspensions often apply to lawyers who have drug addiction issues, serious criminal convictions, or who steal clients’ money.

The Giuliani decision reminds the bar that a lawyer’s responsibility to act with integrity and honesty extends beyond the courtroom to any situation where a “third party” may be influenced or harmed. The judges made it clear that if Giuliani, acting as the president’s personal advocate, deliberately used fraud and deception to undermine the elections, the repercussions would be severe.

“The seriousness of the Respondent’s undisputed misconduct cannot be overstated,” the court wrote. “Where, as here, the misrepresentation is made by the respondent, acting with the authority of being a lawyer, and using his big megaphone, the evil is magnified … Just look at the current public discord in course on the 2020 Election, which erupted in violence, insurgency and death on January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol, to understand the extent of the damage that can be caused when the public is misled by false information about the elections. [Attorney Grievance Committee] argues that the Respondent’s misconduct directly ignited the tensions that erupted in the events of January 6, 2021 in that nation’s Capitol. ”

The ruling is also an encyclopedic recitation of what the Discipline Committee has variously described as outright dishonesty and fraud perpetuated by Giuliani not only in these public appearances and podcasts in New York City, but also in lawsuits and other proceedings in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona.

Giuliani’s misconduct in states other than New York falls within New York City’s jurisdiction, court says, as the former mayor was admitted to practice in those states on the declaration that he was an attorney in good standing admitted to practice in New York under the “pro hac vice” (for this case only) doctrine.

The case against Giuliani reads in some ways like a criminal indictment with multiple counts. In a broader sense, anyone who wants to understand the utterly fraudulent nature of claims that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from Donald Trump need only read this very detailed notice. (Click here.) This is an index of fraud, lies and malpractice designed to undermine American democracy, and used by many of Donald Trump’s representatives, both in and outside the courts.

The truly tragic aspect of this whole affair is that Rudolph Giuliani, the man often referred to as “America’s mayor” for the strength and guidance he provided to New York City in the aftermath of September 11, will now find his professional destruction in a different rubble heap. This one created by Donald Trump.

