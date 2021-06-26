Prime Minister Modi says Ayodhya should manifest the best of our traditions, development transformations





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed Ayodhya’s development plan and said the temple city of Uttar Pradesh should manifest “the best of our traditions and the best of our development transformations.” Speaking at a virtual meeting, which was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi described Ayodhya as a city etched in the cultural consciousness of every Indian and said that ethics human capital of this city must be accompanied by a futuristic infrastructure. A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on the meeting said Ayodhya’s development is envisioned as a spiritual center, a global tourism hub and a sustainable smart city. At the meeting, Uttar Pradesh government officials made a presentation that encompassed various aspects of Ayodhya’s development. The Prime Minister was briefed on various upcoming and proposed infrastructure projects to improve connectivity with Ayodhya and various projects such as airport, railway station expansion, bus station, roads and highways have been discussed, said the PMO. A new upcoming township was discussed which includes accommodation facilities for worshipers, spaces for ashrams, maths, hotels, bhavans in various states. A world-class tourism facilitation center and museum will also be built, he said. “Ayodhya should manifest the best of our traditions and the best of our development transformations,” the prime minister said in the statement during the meeting. Noting that Ayodhya is both spiritual and sublime, he said that the human ethics of this city must be matched with a futuristic infrastructure, which benefits everyone, including tourists and pilgrims. Modi said that generations to come should feel the desire to visit Ayodhya at least once in their life. The Prime Minister stressed that development work in Ayodhya will continue for the foreseeable future and stressed that at the same time, the momentum towards Ayodhya’s announcement towards this next leap of progress must start now. “It is our collective effort to celebrate Ayodhya’s identity and keep her cultural dynamism alive through innovative means,” Modi said. As Lord Ram had the ability to bring people together, Ayodhya’s development work should be guided by a spirit of healthy public participation, especially by young people, Modi said. He called for leveraging the skills of talented young people in this development of the city, according to PMO. The PMO also said that special attention was devoted to the development of infrastructure around the Saryu River and its ghats. Cruise operations on the Saryu River will also be regular, he said. The city will be developed to ensure sustainability with adequate spaces for cyclists and pedestrians. Traffic management will also be done in a modern way using the Smart City infrastructure, according to the PMO. UP Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and several other UP government ministers attended the meeting.

