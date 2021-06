Nausheen Shah is proud of Prime Minister Khan

Many celebrities have challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan after making controversial remarks about sexual violence in Pakistan.

His statements sparked a debate that swept across social media across the country, with several members of the entertainment fraternity taking to their platforms to denounce the blame of the victims.

But actor Nausheen Shah thinks the prime minister hasn’t said anything bad. Taking her stories from Instagram, she noted, “Perda kerna humaray Islam mei hai aur est mei humari he behtari hai (Covering up is part of our religion and it’s in our best interest).” The Deewar actor added, “Kero ya na kero woh ap ki merzi (whether you do it or not, it’s your decision) I’m not saying men will be forgiven. No! Hesab tu dono ko he dena ho ga (men and women will be responsible).

Shah went on to say that she was not judging anyone since “this right belongs to God”. But that being said, “You have to follow what He said,” she continued. Concluding his post, Nausheen wrote: “Imran Khan, we are proud of you.”

In an excerpt from his interview for HBO – aired Sunday and shared on the Axios website on Saturday – interviewer Jonathan Swan asked if the prime minister thought what women wore had any effect on the temptation that leads to rape . To this, Khan replied, “If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots. I mean, it’s common sense.

Confused, Swan reformulates his question. “But will this really lead to acts of sexual violence? Maintaining his position, Khan explained, “It depends on the society you live in. If in a society people haven’t seen this kind of thing, it will have an impact [on them]. Growing up in a society like yours, maybe it won’t affect you. This cultural imperialism… Everything in our culture must be acceptable to everyone. “

Earlier this week, author of Meray Paas Tum Ho and Sadqay Tumhare Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, who has also been dubbed a “rape apologist”, argued the prime minister, saying: “I salute Prime Minister Imran Khan for his statement. Those who are against him are fundamentally against the teachings of Islam.

