Jokowi appointed, Sinarmas boss Gandi Sulistyanto to be candidate ambassador of RI in Korea

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Managing Director of Sinar Mas Group Gandi Sulistyanto was elected directly by President Joko Widodo as the sole candidate for Indonesian Ambassador to the Republic of Korea based in Seoul, South Korea. The appointment was mentioned in the Letter from the President of the Republic of Indonesia numbered R-25 / Pres / 06/2021 dated June 4, 2021.
This was confirmed directly by Gandhi. “Yes, it is true,” said Gandi quoted from Time by short message, Saturday (6/26/2021).
He said that currently the nomination process to become an Ambassador is still ongoing. The President wrote to the DPR to perform a fit test or Good and good test to all candidate ambassadors.
The due diligence test has been carried out by RPD Commission I and is expected to take place next week. After that, the DPR will submit the results to the president, then the president will make a letter of request for authorization to the respective accreditation countries for the placement of the ambassadorial functions.
“After that, it was only approved and sworn in,” Gandi said. Based on the president’s letter, up to 33 people have been appointed Indonesian ambassadors to local countries. A total of 22 names are professional candidates and the other eleven are non-professional.
The following is a list of 33 names of Indonesian Ambassadorial Candidates in the attachment to the letter.
1. Ade Padmo Sarwono for the Hashimiah Kingdom of Jordan and Palestine (career)
2. Bebeb AK Djundjunan for the Greek Republic (career)
3. Tatang BU Razak for the Republic of Colombia at the same time as Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis (quarry)
4. Personal Sutiono for Slovak Republic (career)
5. Siswo Pramono for Australia at the same time as the Republic of Vanuatu (career)
6. Triyogo Jatmiko for the United Republic of Tanzania simultaneously the Republic of Burundi and the Republic of Rwanda (career)
7. Heru Subolo for the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal (career)
8. Okto Dorinus Manik for the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste (career)
9. TNI Major General Gina Yoginda for the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan (outside career)
10. Sunarko for the Republic of Sudan (career)
11. Dewi Tobing for Sri Lanka at the same time as the Republic of Maldives (career)
12. Lena Maryana Mukti for Kuwait (non-career)
13. Ghafur Akbar Dharmaputra for Ukraine along with Republic of Armenia and Georgia (career)
14. Rudy Alfonso for the Republic of Portugal (outside career)
15. Muhammad Najib for the Kingdom of Spain simultaneously United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) (outside career)
16. Ardi Hermawan for the Kingdom of Bahrain (career)
17. Agus Widjojo for the Republic of the Philippines simultaneously for the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau (non-career)
18. Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi for the Republic of India and the Kingdom of Bhutan (career)
19. Fadjroel Rachman for Kazakhstan at the same time as the Republic of Tajikistan (outside career)
20. Daniel TS Simanjuntak for Canada at the same time as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) (career)
21. Mohamad Oemar for France simultaneously Principality of Andorra, Principality of Monaco and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) (career)
22. Abdul Aziz for the Government of Saudi Arabia and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) (non-career)
23. Muhammad Prakosa Untuk Italia merangkap Republik Malta, Republik Siprus, Republik San Marino, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Fund and Agricultural Development (IFAD), World Food Program (WFP), dan International Institute for unification of private law (UNIDROIT) (non-karier)
24. Gandi Sulistiyanto Soeherman for the Republic of Korea (outside career)
25. Zuhairi Misrawi for the Republic of Tunisia (outside career)
26. Anita Lidya Luhulima for the Republic of Poland (career)
27. Rosan the Mighty Roeslani for the United States (non-career)
28. Fientje Suebu for New Zealand along with Samoa, Kingdom of Tonga and Cook Islands and Niue (career)
29. Damos Dumoli Agusman untuk Republik Austria merangkap Republik Slovenia, United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) yang terdiri dari United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) , United Nations External Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Ban Treaty Organization of Nuclear Tests (CTBTO), OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) and International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) (karier)
Suwartini Wirta for the Republic of Croatia (career)
30. Derry MI Amman for the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Indonesia to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (career)
31. Arrmanatha Nasir for the United Nations and other international organizations (career)
33. Febrian A Ruddyard For the United Nations, the World Trade Organization (WTO) and other international organizations in Geneva (career)
Besides Gandi Sulistiyanto, President Jokowi also nominated businessman Rosan Roeslani as a candidate for the post of Ambassador. Currently, Rosan is still the General President of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry or Kadin Indonesia (2015-2020), an organization that welcomes all entrepreneurs and professional associations in Indonesia.
