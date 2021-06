Trump’s revenge tour kicks off with rally in Ohio on Saturday

WELLINGTON, Ohio, June 26 (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Ohio on Saturday, his first since his supporters’ deadly attack on Capitol Hill as he aims to bolster his allies, berating his enemies and cementing his influence over the Republican Party.

While Trump has delivered speeches at Republican events since his electoral defeat to Democratic President Joe Biden, the statewide rally he staged in the 2020 election marks a return to the type of mass free-wheeling rallies which were essential in maintaining the support of its base. .

It also marks the start of his public events attacking elected Republican officials whom he considers to have crossed paths with him. He will be campaigning for former White House aide Max Miller, who made a main challenge against Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the attack on the 6th. January against the Capitol which left five dead. including a Capitol police officer.

Trump has pledged to campaign against the 10. He has also backed a challenger to Senator Lisa Murkowski, the only one of the seven Senate Republicans to vote to convict him in his impeachment trial in January and who is due for re-election. in 2022.

The very slim majorities of Democrats in both houses of Congress will be on the line in the 2022 midterm election and history favors Republicans’ chances of securing seats in those contests.

The Ohio event, at an exhibition center in Wellington, about 40 miles (64 km) southwest of Cleveland, will be the first of three public appearances, followed by a trip to the US-Mexico border with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on June 30 and a rally in Sarasota, Fla. on July 3.

David Arredondo, chairman of the Republican Party in Lorain County, where Wellington is located, wants the focus to be on 2022 rather than whether Trump will run for president in 2024.

“There is no doubt that the priority is to elect Republicans in 2022,” Arredondo said. “It’s the beginning.”

In a recent statement, Trump’s PAC Save America said the Ohio rally would be the first in a series of events “in support of the candidates and causes that advance MAGA’s agenda and achievements.” the former Trump administration.

Trump is expected to criticize Biden for his handling of immigration, the economy and other key political issues, while repeating false claims he lost the election due to widespread fraud. These claims have been categorically rejected by several courts, state election officials and members of Trump’s own administration.

“WE WILL LOSE OUR COUNTRY”

He continued to quarrel with other senior Republicans. Trump has attacked former Vice President Mike Pence, who he says could have prevented Congress from certifying Biden’s victory on January 6, as well as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for qualifying Trump of “practically and morally responsible” for the violence of that day. .

Pence defended his actions in a speech Thursday at the Ronald Reagan Library.

“There is more at stake than our party and our political fortunes right now,” Pence said. “If we lose faith in the Constitution, we won’t just lose the elections – we will lose our country.”

Trump’s repeated false allegations of electoral fraud have gripped Republican voters. Some 53% of Republicans believe Trump won the 2020 election and attribute his loss to illegal voting, and a quarter of the general public agreed Trump won, according to a Reuters / Ipsos poll.

Some rally fans started lining up a few days before Saturday’s event, which will be held at the Lorain County Fairgrounds from 7 p.m. ET (2300 GMT). Secret service agents have also been in town in an effort to provide security.

Wellington Mayor Hans Schneider said organizers told him to expect between 10,000 and 20,000 people to attend the rally and that dozens of law enforcement officers would be brought to the rally. help surrounding areas.

Several Republicans vying to replace U.S. Senator Rob Portman from Ohio, who is not seeking re-election in 2022, are looking to use the event to raise awareness.

Trump has yet to approve a candidate for the Senate seat and is not expected to do so on Saturday. Five candidates have officially declared themselves for the race, including Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno, Ohio Republican Party President Jane Timken and former state treasurer Josh Mandel.

Republican strategist Matt Dole has said Trump and those who try to stay close to him benefit from such public displays of bonhomie. Some of the candidates now seeking his approval have made disparaging comments about Trump in the past.

“These are marriages of convenience,” said Dole, who is based in Ohio. “Donald Trump is using these opportunities to keep his name there, to keep the base motivated.”

Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Scott Malone and Daniel Wallis

