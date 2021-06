Child molesters should be hanged in public: Achrafi

LAHOR:

Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Religious Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Friday called on the state to hang child molesters in Minar-e-Pakistan.

At a press conference in Jamia Manzoor-ul-Islamiyah, the prime minister’s special representative demanded that those who sexually abuse children in sacred places such as mosques and religious seminars be severely punished.

Proposing strict laws to reduce sexual offenses, Ashrafi suggested that a helpline be set up at the government level to allow victims to contact and register a complaint.

Special courts exclusively devoted to the trial of sex crimes should also be set up, he said.

“The verdict in such cases should be expedited and should not take more than three months. The hearing must take place in the same room and the hanging of the culprit must take place in the same room ”.

Ashrafi’s statement comes days after Lahore police arrested Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, convicted of assaulting a seminary student.

The cleric was on the run after being accused of sexual assault. The charges came after the assault survivor posted footage of Mufti Aziz assaulting him.

The video sent shockwaves through Pakistani Twitter as netizens called not only for immediate action against Aziz, but also to eliminate pedophiles in religious seminars across the country.

However, in response to the wave of outrage on Friday, Ashrafi alleged that some “groups” in the country were targeting religious seminars under the pretext of growing concerns about sex crimes.

“This is not acceptable,” he asserted and added that the sexual offenses were not specific to religious people and that there was no inherent connection between the two.

He went on to say that around 3 million students are currently studying in 30,000 madrasas across the country. “Does this mean that you can generalize everyone related to madrasas?” He asked himself.

“A teacher who was found guilty of committing sodomy in a madrassa was recently fired by the seminary administration. The madrassa has fulfilled its responsibility conscientiously, ”said Achrafi.

Throwing weight behind Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent controversial statements on rape, the Prime Minister’s Special Representative said: “The veil has been made compulsory by the Holy Quran, but unfortunately some people have chosen to take offense.”

He said the holy book requires women to cover themselves with a veil and urges men to look down.

“Men and women should dress modestly to avoid temptation,” he insisted.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos