Trump calls on Joint Chiefs chairman pathetic for comments on racism education





Former President Donald Trump on Friday criticized recent statements by military leaders about the need to study race conflicts as pathetic and said he would have fired them for such comments during his tenure.

During an interview on Newsmax, Trump was asked about bringing critical race theory to workplaces and schools. He quickly turned the discussion over to Joint Chiefs chairman Gen. Mark Milley, who earlier this week offered a passionate defense of the matter at a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

General Milley, I looked at his statement and it was pathetic, said Trump, who bypassed other senior military officials to promote Milley to the highest military post in uniform in 2019. I watched the statements of some others , your head of the Navy, that was pathetic.

They didn’t talk like that when I was there, I can tell you that. They weren’t talking like that or I would have gotten rid of them in two minutes.

Is Critical Race Theory Acceptable For The U.S. Military? “Be open-minded and read widely,” said the high-level general. “I want to understand white rage. And I am white.” General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has been a strong advocate of having a well-educated and well-read military on a variety of topics, including critical race theory. Milley made strong comments about the need to understand what makes American society move. “What prompted thousands of people to attack this building and try to overthrow the Constitution of the United States of America? He asked during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on June 23.

Milley received praise from many progressive groups and contempt from many conservatives following the nearly two-minute speech, which followed statements by Representative Mike Waltz, R-Fla. and a former Green Beret, saying topics like white rabies shouldn’t be taught at West Point.

I read Mao Zedong. I read Karl Marx. I read Lenin. That doesn’t make me a Communist, Milley said.

What is wrong with understanding, having some understanding of the situation in the country for which we are here to defend? And I personally find it offensive that we accuse the US military, general officers, officers and non-commissioned officers of being awakened, or whatever because they were studying certain theories that are out there.

Register for the early bird

Receive the most comprehensive army news and information every morning

(please select a country) United States United Kingdom Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d’Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guyana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Gr oenland Grenada G uadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People’s Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Occupied Palestinian Territory Panama Papua e-New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitca irn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Republic Syrian Arab Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Minor Outlying Islands United Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, United States Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Subscribe

By providing us with your e-mail, you are signing up for the Early Bird Brief.

Last week, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday offered a similar answer on the question to Republican lawmakers when he appeared before the committee.

There is racism in the Navy just like there is racism in our country, and the way we’re going to get out of it is to be honest and not sweep it under the rug, he said, claiming that sailors need to be introduced to controversial topics to be able to think critically.

White House officials have repeatedly expressed the need for diversity and understanding since President Joe Biden took office earlier this year.

In an appearance before the Senate Armed Services Committee earlier this month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said diversity, equity and inclusion are important to this military now and that they will be in the future.

But many conservative commentators and lawmakers have argued that teaching American racism and the racist policies of the past amounts to liberal indoctrination.

This week, Fox News personality Tucker Carlson lambasted Milley’s response to the subject saying that he was not just a pig, that he was stupid and that it was hard to believe that a man is wearing a uniform.

White House officials have not responded to Trump’s comments or other Conservative attacks on Milley.

Navy Rear Admiral Charles Brown, spokesperson for Gilday, declined to comment. Army Col. Dave Butler, a spokesperson for Milley, also declined to comment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos