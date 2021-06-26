Italy Repositiones Ties With China Amid Failed BRI Deal, Seeks Return To Western Alliances





Days after Rome pulled out of Beijing’s ambitious Belt and Road (BRI) initiative, Italy repositioned its ties with China as old Western alliances are back on the G7 table. Reports say that since current Prime Minister Mario Draghi took office this year in February, Italy’s official stance on the US-China rivalry has allowed its return to international alliances. At the start of his term, the new prime minister clarified that his administration is “strongly pro-European and Atlanticist” while expressing his concern at the growing number of conflicts involving China. In 2019, Italy, under the leadership of then Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, signed a memorandum of understanding supporting the multibillion-dollar China Belt and Road initiative. Beijing represented an opportunity to export made in Italy products. As the two countries began to finalize the deal, warnings came on many fronts. US and EU leaders have warned Rome against signing a bilateral deal with Beijing. PM Conte, on the other hand, reassured the public that the deal was purely commercial, which favored Italian national interests. Conte was drawn to the enormous potential of the Chinese market. Highlighting both the role of the Americas as Italy’s main strategic partner and China’s growing global footprint, Conte envisioned a role for Rome and Brussels as a potential bridge between Washington and Beijing. Yet two governments and a prime minister later, Italy seems to have learned the lesson. In addition to a change in perception, discussions are also taking place on China, in the Italian Parliament. Beijing’s escalating crackdown in Hong Kong and renewed global attention to human rights abuses in Xinjiang have sparked a debate in Italy, where members of the lower house are calling on the government to push back on China. Italy also emphasizes economic security and prioritizes industrial strategy, including protecting national champions in key sectors. In just four months, the Draghi administration has repeatedly limited Beijing’s presence in Italy’s 5G infrastructure and blocked the takeover of a semiconductor company. In addition, Italy has also suspended talks over the potential sale of Italian truck maker Iveco to Chinese group FAW, a move which apparently benefited from coordination with France. Italy seeks to find its “historical anchors” The failure to process the Belt and Road memorandum resulted in serious political costs. As a member of the G-7, a founding member of the EU and NATO and the third largest economy in the euro zone, Italy endorsing the BIS had given Chinese President Xi Jinping’s favorite project a significant boost in his country and abroad. On the other hand, joining the Belt and Road meant that Rome was seen as “Europe’s weakest link in the power struggle with China. The new Chinese policy of Rome under the Draghi administration thus seeks a return to its “historical roots” and shows a clearer vision of Italy’s international position. The country’s stronger alignment to the European and transatlantic position is exemplified by the approval of a green Belt and Road alternative, Rebuild Better announced at the G-7 meeting this month. (With contributions from the agency and the foreign policy report)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos