Indonesian health system struggles with upsurge in Covid-19 cases





New infections and the death rate have increased amid fears that the more infectious Delta variant is spreading. Tents have been set up outside hospitals in Indonesia to deal with an increased flow of Covid-19 patients. (PA)

An increase in Covid-19 cases likely caused by the Delta variant of the Covid-19 disease over the past few days has overwhelmed Indonesian hospitals, with authorities fearing the Muslim country is heading for disaster. Between June 21 and 25, Indonesian authorities recorded 82,958 new cases of Covid-19 and more than 1,700 deaths, The Jakarta Post said. Indonesia recorded the highest number of daily cases on Thursday with 20,574 cases. The flow of patients has not stopped, as hospitals struggled to process 18,872 new cases a day later. In 7 days, Indonesia went from 67% of its previous peak to 100% and ON THE RISE. > 55,000 reported deaths (much higher actual deaths) People: wear a mask, no handshakes, avoid indoor gatherings (public transport, weddings, crowded offices, etc.) COVID + ve? Go to hospital if pulse ox <92% https://t.co/bfFMR2sXSq – Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) June 25, 2021 On social media, people shared photos and videos showing patients being treated outside hospitals in tents and intensive care units running out of beds. Overall, cases in the world’s fourth most populous country topped 2 million last week. Despite a continuous increase in the number of people vaccinated, the Delta variant, first identified in India, has become a major concern for many countries, including member states of the European Union. The wave of the virus has put pressure on a fragile healthcare system in Indonesia, with hospitals in some cities nearing capacity, while hundreds of healthcare workers have tested positive for the respiratory disease and at least 10 who were fully vaccinated died. Jakarta Post said at least 31 doctors have lost their lives in the past two months from Covid-19 while 24 of them have died this month, raising concerns over the effectiveness of China’s Sinovac vaccine on which the country relied heavily. “The duration of this pandemic is up to all of us,” Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in a streaming briefing on Friday. In the capital Jakarta, the isolation bed occupancy rate reached 90 percent on Wednesday, while the intensive care rate stood at 86 percent, according to Governor Anies Baswedan. Hi everyone, check out what’s happening in INDONESIA now! The wave of deaths and patients with Covid-19 is devastating in Indonesia! Thousands of new cases per day! My sister is in this regional public hospital in Bekasi (#RSUD_BEKASI), in an isolated room.

My heart is broken pic.twitter.com/WlibJmu3TU -Ayang Utriza Yakin (@Ayang_Utriza) June 25, 2021 Three hospitals in Jakarta are being converted to exclusively treat COVID-19 patients, while two isolation centers have been set up to house an additional 7,000 beds, Sadikin said. “In West Java, bed occupancy rates have exceeded 90%. The rates in some hospitals even exceed 100%, ”Eka Mulyana, spokesperson for a medical association, told reporters. “At this rate, our health care system is on the verge of collapse. “ As more cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant are detected in the archipelago, and with weak testing and minimal contact tracing, public health experts have warned that Indonesia could be at risk of experiencing the genus. explosion in the cases India has recently seen. Earlier in the week, the government introduced stricter restrictions in designated red zones, reducing office capacity and the opening hours of restaurants or shopping malls. But so far President Joko Widodo has resisted calls from health experts for a full lockdown. He said on Wednesday that the current restrictions, which only target outbreak hot spots, were the best option because they could be implemented without “killing” the economy. Source: TRTWorld and agencies







