Nadda urges BJP workers to listen to Prime Minister Modi’s Mann Ki Baat with colleagues at the booth









ANI

June 26, 2021

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party leader JP Nadda said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio show “Mann Ki Baat” was heard in every household as informal talks with elders, while urging party workers to listen to the program with colleagues at their booth.

“I constantly receive many letters regarding the popular Mann Ki Baat from Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Mann ki Baat is heard in every household as if an informal discussion is taking place with the elders of the household. In this series, a very thoughtful letter was received from Anand Swarup ji from Banda, “Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

“Anand Swaroop ji made many commendable suggestions in his letter. I ask all workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party to listen to Mann ki Baat every month with all the comrades at their booth and after that to hold a booth meeting there. . Then in the next month, listen to Mann ki Baat at any other worker and so on, “added the national president of the BJP.

“Mann ki Baat” is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio speech to the nation, which airs on the last Sunday of each month.

The program is broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan as well as on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and the Newsonair mobile app. (ANI)







