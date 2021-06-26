Boris Johnson to keep Matt Hancock for now, then reshuffle him







Boris Johnson doesn’t like to be rushed by the media, in his opinion. A journalist himself, he despises the profession as only a colleague typist can. As a poacher he was vigilant when Tony Blair twice gave in to the media hoo-ha on Peter Mandelson. As a game warden, he tells himself he’s not going to make the same mistake.

Hence yesterday’s heated conversation with Matt Hancock, followed by an apology from Hancocks and a Downing Street spokesperson saying the PM considered the matter closed. It’s a hold position, but Johnson’s intention, I think, is that it should be held until July 23. Then, as Parliament disperses for its summer recess, it can reshuffle its cabinet on its own terms.

The flaw in this plan is that Johnson gets the worst of both worlds, as he did when he refused to fire Dominic Cummings as chief adviser on his interpretation of the coronavirus rules when he turned fled to Durham. Public opinion was outraged by Cummings’ hypocrisy, and the position of the Prime Minister and the government suffered. We later learned that Johnson was annoyed by Cummings, and that the incident caused the breakdown of their relationship which had been close, so complicated, as it had been described to me at the time.

So Cummings was ultimately sacked, long after the damage had been done. But politicians sometimes do things that go against their interests, as Hancock can attest, and Johnson has a earthy self-esteem which means he sometimes stops and waits for a storm to pass. This is often the case. He still has not reported on the redecoration of his Downing Street apartment, nor the delivery of 27,000 takeaways there, saying he ended up paying them both, as if the public had no right to know more.

This storm has calmed down, but it is likely to rage. Hancock has admitted to breaking coronavirus guidelines, which alone should be enough to demand his resignation, but he may also have broken coronavirus law. And there are enough questions about how Gina Coladangelo was employed as the director of the health department to keep journalists busy for weeks. Next, suppose the reopening has to be postponed again: How could Hancock address the nation and ask them to play by the rules again?

Seems kinky for Johnson to keep Hancock just to avoid the appearance of being dictated by The sun, while he doesn’t even have a close and complicated relationship with his health secretary. Utter desperation may have been the expression of momentary frustration in that WhatsApp message to Cummings in March of last year, but that hardly suggests complete trust.

There are times when doing now what you know you’ll have to do later is the best course. It’s not the media hoo-ha that matters, but public opinion, and on that public opinion is clear even after taking into account the tendency of people to say that every politician should be fired for being a politician. .

The irony is that Hancock survived the most sustained and venomous attempt to oust a minister from recent politics, having repelled the Cummings campaign against him. What’s remarkable about Cummings’ assault, not only against Hancock but also Johnson, is how ineffective it has been, despite all of the confidential WhatsApp messages and emails. They provide historians with a valuable picture of incompetence and confusion within government, but few specific accusations have been substantiated.

It should be noted, for example, that no one else has corroborated the claim that Johnson angrily retreated to his office and said to let the bodies pile up. I’m told Cummings may have misheard and what the PM actually said was a question, asking what his anti-lockdown MPs wanted.

By attacking Hancock as wildly as a liar and being unable to back him up, Cummings seemed to make him elusive. If Johnson doesn’t like giving in to the media, he certainly couldn’t be seen as giving in to a bitter former adviser. But now Hancock has ended his own career. The only question is when the formalities are completed.

I imagine Johnson still intended Hancock to be gone at the time of the public inquiry. If a sacrificial victim was needed, the health secretary would be the obvious choice. I understand that the Prime Minister is leaning towards closing the investigation quickly in part because, thanks to Cummings, there will be nothing that we do not already know.

But it won’t start until next year. By then, Hancock will be long gone.