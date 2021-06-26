Donald Trump returns to election campaign with rally targeting Ohio Republicans | Donald trump





Donald Trump will return to the election track with a rally in Ohio on Saturday, campaigning against a Republican who voted for his impeachment and dragging his own run for president in 2024.

Gave huge support, Trump told conservative Newsmax on Friday. False Republicans, anyone who voted for impeachment doesn’t get it. But there weren’t too many of them. And I think most of them are in elementary school right now, so that’s good. I will help their opponent.

Trump’s first impeachment, for abusing his power in demarches with Ukraine, drew only one Republican vote, that of Utah Senator Mitt Romney. In his second, for inciting the deadly attack on the United States Capitol, 10 House Republicans and seven in the Senate voted for Trump’s guilt.

Trump has been acquitted twice but banned from major social media platforms for his role in the attack on Capitol Hill. Either way, he dominates the Republican Party.

All but one of the House Republicans who voted against him drew challengers. On the 10th, John Katko of New York co-wrote a proposal for an independent September 11-type commission to investigate the January 6 attack on Congress, in which a crowd roamed the Capitol looking for lawmakers to capture or kill attempting to overthrow the elections. The Republicans in the Senate blocked it.

The rally outside Cleveland on Saturday will support Max Miller, a former White House aide challenging Anthony Gonzalez, a former college football and NFL star censored by his state party for voting for impeachment.

Trump has said he did not win the election, but has not officially acknowledged Joe Biden’s defeat and continues to lie that the loss was the result of voter fraud.

He told Newsmax on Friday that he would make an announcement in the not too distant future on whether he would run again, and said supporters would be delighted with the election results in 2024.

We want to spend some time, maybe see what’s going on in [2022], he said.

In these midterm elections, Republicans hope to take over the House and Senate.

Legal problems escalated on Friday, as his own lawyer confirmed charges were likely in the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into the Trump Organization. The company’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, and the company itself are in the sights of prosecutors.

Many observers point out that Trump’s many legal issues did not prevent him from winning the presidency in 2016, and that he is unlikely to turn off many Republican voters if he runs for the White House again.

In his interview with Newsmax, Trump spoke about his issues and those affecting Rudy Giuliani, lawyer and staunch Trump ally. The former New York mayor saw his lawyer’s license suspended this week, due to the advancement of Trump’s electoral fraud lie.

Right now, Trump said, I’m helping a lot of people take office, and were fighting the deep state, and fighting [the] radical left. They’re after me, they’re after Rudy, they’re after you, probably. They are after anyone.

The Deep State conspiracy theory argues that a permanent government of bureaucrats and agents exists to thwart Trump. Steve Bannon, chairman of the Trumps campaign in 2016 and then White House strategist and chief propagator of the theory, said it was for the nut cases.

They’re vicious, Trump continued, and they don’t do a good job and they’re very bad for the country, but I’ve been fighting them for five and a half years.

Since I got off the escalator [at Trump Tower in New York in June 2015, to announce his run for president], I fought them. They are vicious people, I honestly believe they don’t like this country.

Trump spent much of his post-presidency at his Florida resort and golf course in New Jersey. He also told Newsmax that he’s not only working really hard for 2024 but working really hard to show the corruption of what happened in 2020 and then we see what happens.

