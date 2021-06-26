YouTube film clips: Japan arrests three citizens for uploading short versions of films to the platform

It turns out that uploads of video clips to YouTube could put someone in police custody.

In Japan, three people were arrested after authorities claimed to have uploaded a short version of a film to the platform.

Japanese local police have charged three citizens with violating Asian country’s intellectual property laws, according to CNET.

It’s common for YouTube users to see short clips of their favorite movies, even ones they haven’t watched yet.

However, Japanese users have their own version of video clips called “Quick Movies”. It included scenes and footage from blockbuster movies, as well as a summary of its plot.

These videos are usually 10 minutes long or less, with an hour long story in them.

This is illegal because the copyrights of the clips and images are owned by distribution companies in Japan. Additionally, the Japan Cultural Affairs Agency told CNET that their copyright laws ensure that the rights of copyright holders are not affected.

YouTube film clips: Japan arrests three citizens

According to Japan time, local police apprehended three suspects of the “quick movies” project, including Takayuki Suga from Tokyo, as well as Nana Shimoda and Kenya Takase who both lived in Sapporo.

Asian media noted that such an arrest is the first involving “quick movies” on YouTube.

In total, the accused suspects summarized five films that local film distributors own from June 7 to July 21, 2020.

However, the Miyagi Police Department suggested that the suspects had already downloaded around 100 shortcut movies from the Internet.

YouTube short version of the clip crackdown

The Japanese police discovered the proliferation of said video clips as early as July 2020. With the help of the Content Overseas Distribution Association, they were able to find out who was behind these downloads.

The Japanese association said 55 other YouTubers are downloading “quick movies.” With all videos combined, it has already recorded 477 million total views. As such, the damage swelled to a whopping $ 866 million.

Teejay Boris

