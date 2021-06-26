Trump teases 2024 presidential race, says announcement coming soon





Former President Donald Trump alluded to a 2024 presidential bid in an interview with Newsmax. He said he would make an announcement about it in the “not too distant future”. On Tuesday, Trump told his supporters to wait “2024 or before.” Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump has said he will make an announcement about a possible 2024 presidential race soon.

“I’ll be making an announcement in the not too distant future,” Trump told Newsmax on Friday. “Right now I’m helping a lot of people take office, and we’re fighting the Deep State, and we’re fighting [the] radical left. “

Trump has said he’s optimistic about how Republicans will behave in the 2024 election. “I think you’re going to be delighted,” he said. “I think you’re going to be very happy. We want some time, maybe look what’s going on in [2022]. We are giving huge support… and some people are getting 40, 50, 60 points. “

In the Newsmax interview, the former president reaffirmed his commitment to continue fighting the 2020 election results. “We are also working very hard not only for 2024, but we are working very hard to show the corruption of which happened in 2020 and then we see what happens, “he added.

Trump recently fanned the flames of the legally impossible conspiracy theory that the Supreme Court could reject the 2020 election results and reinstate him as president.

The former president has reportedly embraced the idea that he will return to the White House by August, before any future election, according to the New York Times.

He told his supporters to wait “2024 or before” in a Tuesday statement lamenting the “highly fraudulent” 2020 election, Insider’s Mia Jankowicz reported. Allegations of electoral fraud have been declared publicly and repeatedly unfounded in dozens of lawsuits, Jankowicz added.

