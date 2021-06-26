Chirag Paswan LJP PM Modi Lord Ram Hanuman Nitish Kumar Latest News





Image source: ANI Chirag Pasouan Summoning again his lord Ram, after being repeatedly snubbed, Lok Janshakti party leader Chirag Paswan on Saturday urged the Bharatiya Janata party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in particular, to break their silence in the gone in progress. Previously, Chirag Paswan had nicknamed Hanuman and Prime Minister Lord Ram. Like Hanuman, I have supported the Prime Minister in all difficult times. Today, as efforts are made to kill the Hanuman politically, I believe that in such a situation Lord Ram will not watch in silence, Chirag Paswan said. READ ALSO: Tejashwi Yadav extends olive branch to Chirag Paswan as LJP goes big Speaking of his alliance with the BJP, he said, I stood with the BJP at every step including CAA, NRC. However, Nitish Kumarji disagreed with the same. Now the BJP has to decide whether it will support me or the Chief Minister of Bihar in the coming days. Admitting that his family members only let him down, Paswan Junior said: It is only because of my family members that my party is in such a position. From now on, I have to start my party from scratch to the point where (late Ram Vilas Paswan) daddy always wanted to take it. Our side and our facts are so strong that I have no doubt that the name and symbol of the party that my father formed with his blood and sweat will be ours, he said. READ ALSO: The silence of the BJP hurts, relations with them cannot remain “one-sided”: Chirag Paswan Regarding his alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadavs RJD, Chirag said, “My father and Lalu ji have always been close friends. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and I have known each other since childhood. We had a close friendship, he is my younger brother. When election time comes in Bihar, the party will make a final appeal to the alliance. Latest news from India







