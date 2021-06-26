[Bookmark] “Like-minded nations must work together to ensure that China treats others with respect.”

~~

In this edition of Indo-Pacific: Behind the Headlines, we chat with David R. Stilwell, US Assistant Secretary of State in the Office of East Asia and Pacific Affairs from June 2019 to early 2021. Prior to that, he served in the Air Force for 35 years, reaching the rank of Brigadier General and acting as Asia Advisor to the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff. He has also flown fighter jets and was director of the China Strategic Focus Group at US Indo-Pacific Command from 2017 to 2019. He served throughout the Indo-Pacific, most notably as a defense attaché in Beijing, and speaks Korean, Mandarin and some Japanese.

Excerpts follow:

Former US Under Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David R Stilwell.

Some say the Trump administration’s approach to China was too transactional. How would you react?

While waiting for the confirmation, I had 14 months to think about what I wanted to do as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs (EAP). As I rewound my experience in China as a Defense Attaché (DATT), more than anything, I wanted to speak to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in a language they understand. I had been to Beijing during the period of the ardent contender of the military-to-military relationship and had tried to convince my Chinese counterpart to cooperate, to no avail.

We kept trying to cooperate but they were in competition all along. It didn’t take long for me to recognize that the Engage, Bind, Balance strategy wouldn’t work because the first two required the PRC to play the game and they didn’t care. So I decided to focus on balance or, in terms any diplomat understands, reciprocity. You kick me in the knee, I hit you in the face.

I’ll let others assess the effectiveness of our efforts to force China to tackle the long-term irritants in the relationship. But in terms of letting them know we were serious, Beijing’s shrill responses to the EAP’s diplomatic and media reciprocity programs told me we were succeeding.

Our goal was to reduce China’s access to the United States to the level that our diplomats and media are suffering in China. We would show them that we were prepared to abide by the restrictions they placed on our people until they felt the loss of access. Once they were ready to increase diplomatic and media access to China, we would return the favor. The aim was to correct the imbalance that was increasingly playing in favor and against our interests in Beijing. If some people want to see this as transactional (why it’s pejorative, I don’t know), fine. We could also talk about equity.

What are some examples of China’s failure to meet its reciprocity commitments and why is this important?

When I arrived in Beijing, I was shocked to learn that I had no way of directly contacting my counterpart in the Foreign Office of the Chinese Ministry of Defense. My only communication channel was a fax number.

When I learned that the Chinese DATT in DC had all of the DoD phone numbers and called the Pentagon and INDOPACOM at will and the Americans were all too eager to answer the phone, I asked them why. was fair. At home school, we learned that your only weapon is reciprocal treatment, it is the basis of diplomacy.

Why don’t you give me the same opportunity to contact my PLA counterparts? I asked. Because it’s not our system, he said cynically.

So I decided to try to fix this problem, at least as much as I could from my position in the State Department.

A recent example is interesting. US Secretary of Defense (SecDef) Lloyd Austin was recently pushed back when he attempted to engage his counterpart on the Defense Telephone Link (DTL).

DTL has been around for a long time, but whenever we tried to make the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) understand why immediate contact was needed to prevent small problems from turning into major crises, they called it the thought of the Cold War. They hated being compared to the Soviets because it would justify our commitment to the competition.

They used this Cold War line of thinking to dissuade us from seriously competing; with the best of intentions, the US government has tried to cooperate, but throughout this time China has been actively competing. This is why the PRC is loath to use DTL as it sees fit, as it would validate our claim that the bilateral relationship is like the Cold War: competitive.

The second thing to consider about SecDef calling is Beijing’s habit of always naming its counterparts one or two layers below ours. I have tried for years to get the PLA to admit that SecDef’s legitimate counterpart in terms of relationship with the head of state is a vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, not the Minister of Defense. (MinDef). The same goes for the counterpart of the Secretary of State (SecState). The Minister of Foreign Affairs (Wang Yi) does not have the same access to Xi Jinping that Mike Pompeo had with President Trump; we have therefore always met the senior official Yang Jiechi, a true counterpart of SecStates.

The logical counterpart of US SecDefs is the Senior Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China, PLA Air Force General Xu Qiliang. When there is a crisis, having Secretary Austin talk to MinDef Wei Fenghe would waste precious time. General Wei is not a decision maker. SecDef needs to have a relationship with its real counterpart. The failure of the DTL appeal highlighted this, as well as Beijing’s resistance to the idea.

A worker tries to remove the plaque next to a Chinese paramilitary policeman outside the United States Consulate in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Sunday, July 26, 2020 (AP Photo / Ng Han Guan, File)

How has Beijing responded to the Americas’ insistence on reciprocity?

It’s pretty clear that they’ve decided to hold their breath and hope for a better deal with the next administration. In the meantime, they have shown how unprepared they are to face a tough and competitive American foreign policy machine.

For years, I’ve heard people admire Beijing’s strategic perspective and the swift decision-making of the South China Sea island building campaign, for example. While these characterizations may be true in some cases, on individual issues, they are much less able to make quick strategic decisions than the US bureaucracy because Secretary-General Xi has made himself the leader of every small prominent group. . Every major decision and everything about the United States must go through Xi Jinping. This prepares Beijing for a classic bureaucratic stalemate.

What I mean is that for too long the US approach to China has been passive and reactive. China executed its strategy and the United States responded. They seemed strategic and decisive, and we were always shooting behind the target.

But when we took positive steps to balance the relationship, the myth of elegance or speed fell apart. The best they could do was try to reciprocate, lame.

When we closed the Consulate in Houston, they closed our Consulate in Chengdu. We shut down Houston because Chinese spy activity far exceeded its role as a diplomatic outpost, remember the bonfires in the Houston Consulate Yard as they attempted to destroy all of their secret documents. Beijing never provided a rationale for shutting down Chengdu, all their system could come up with was a tit-for-tat response.

The same was true when we called them in the media; their answer was a weak yes, well you are too. This more active approach allows liberal democracies to leverage a key strength, the confidence that allows us to pursue multiple lines of effort at the same time.

Members of the Indo-Pacific Quad in Tokyo in October 2020

How can we get China to recognize the need for reciprocity and provide it?

The solution is burden-sharing and the multilateralization of any response. Despite the pointless account from some American pundits that the Trump administration abused relations with allies and partners, I thought we were working fairly well with like-minded people. At the top of every monthly planner on my desk, I wrote the word MULTILATERALIZE to remind myself that any action we take on Beijing was exponentially more effective if we had a choir of nations saying the same thing. And they would gladly join us if we just got them involved in the process.

Nothing demonstrates it better than the Quad. Beijing cries out for containment! (a Cold War concept) when the Quad coordinated actions, but you’ve never heard anyone criticize the usefulness of coordinating with India, Australia, and Japan to protect the Quad’s interests in the Indian Ocean or to secure downstream water rights in ASEAN, especially since most of India’s water also comes from the Tibetan Plateau.

Getting Beijing to treat others with the respect it expects for itself is best accomplished by coordinating with like-minded nations and being seen working together to demand the same. Whether it’s reciprocal trade deals that offer real mutual benefits and win-win (to quote Xi), or reciprocal media access that helps us understand what’s really going on in China (something that the CCP is not keen to allow what they are hiding in Xinjiang and Wuhan?), we must work with India, Japan, Australia, Korea, Europe and others to force Beijing to treat us like Beijing wants to be treated.

