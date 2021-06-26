Matt Hancock: Boris Johnson risks “endangering vital public health measures” by clinging to Health Secretary after Gina Colangelo scandal, SNP says





The party added to growing pressure on Mr Hancock to step down after being caught kissing a close associate in violation of coronavirus restrictions. A video of Mr Hancock in an embrace with Gina Coladangelo was posted on Friday evening by the Sun newspaper, prompting further calls for his departure. Register now to our public service bulletins – get the latest news on Coronavirus Register now to our public service bulletins – get the latest news on Coronavirus The SNP said there were very serious issues for Mr Hancock and the incident could not simply be glossed over. His Westminster deputy chief Kirsten Oswald said: Boris Johnson risks jeopardizing vital public health measures in place the more he desperately clings to his shameful Health Secretary, as he did with Dominic Cummings. The Prime Minister must finally do the right thing and prioritize his public health responsibilities. The public has to trust those who make the rules and it cannot be true that this is one rule for the conservative elite and another for the rest of us. Although the case is declared closed, the reality is that it is anything but closed. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Boris Johnson risks “endangering vital public health measures” by hanging on to the health secretary after the Gina Colangelo scandal, the SNP said. There are some very serious questions Matt Hancock needs to answer about appointing his assistant to the lucrative post, as well as questions about whether or not Hancock broke the ministerial code. It can’t just be brushed under the rug. The Prime Minister must immediately remove the Health Secretary from his post, and there must be a full independent public inquiry into the Conservatives’ sleazy and cronyism without further delay. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Covid Scotland: vaccine deployment drops to lowest daily rate since March In a statement Thursday, Mr Hancock said: I accept that I violated social distancing guidelines under these circumstances, I let people down and I am so sorry. I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and I would be grateful for my family’s confidentiality on this personal matter. A Downing Street spokesperson said Mr Johnson accepted Mr Hancock’s apology and considered the case closed. An instant poll by Savanta ComRes, released hours after photographs of the couple kissing in Mr Hancocks’ ministerial office, found 58% of UK adults think he should quit, compared with 25% who say He should not. The Covid-19 Bereved Families For Justice group, which represents those who have lost loved ones to the pandemic, also called on Mr Hancock to leave. In a letter to the Prime Minister, the group said it had broken its position of neutrality on ministerial conduct to urge Mr Johnson to release Mr Hancock from his job. A message from the editor: Thanks for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

