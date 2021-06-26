Before SME Day, the MSME body writes to PM Modi to request intervention to control price increases





Containment measures related to COVID-19 have had a considerable impact on economic activities. Several industries faced a crisis during the lockdowns, witnessing a sharp decline in their regular activities. While large industries have managed to weather this crisis in one way or another, the situation for small and medium-sized industries has been bleaker. MSMEs have struggled with massive liquidity and tight supply as well as a labor shortage and non-payment of contributions during closures. Now, contacting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MSME representative recently wrote a letter asking him to ensure government intervention in their issues. The Indian Council of MSME Associations (AICA), representing around 170 MSME associations, urged the government to intervene after a massive spike in the prices of key commodities hurt MSMEs. In the letter, the association said that this rise in the price of several key raw materials like steel, iron ore, aluminum, copper, plastics, PVC, paper and chemicals caused an erosion of MSME working capital. The letter said the spike was caused artificially by the blockage and storage of raw materials in the supply chain. In a statement, the IAIS said that while this spike may be temporary due to the volatile situation created by the lockdowns, it could cause permanent damage to already struggling MSMEs. The statement pointed out that despite a drop in demand during the lockdown, commodity prices have only seen an upward trend. Copper prices between April 2020 and June 2021 saw an increase of 109% from Rs 345 to Rs 345. Similarly, the prices of steel sheets also jumped 82% from Rs 45 to Rs 82 over the course of from the same period. period. The association suggested that the government should order public sector companies to accept cancellation of MSME orders without imposing a penalty or re-registering them. The IAIS further added that PSUs should publish steel prices on a quarterly basis and that these prices should be maintained for a minimum period of 3 months in a row. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos