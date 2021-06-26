Donald Trump returns to election campaign at rally targeting Ohio Republican Party | Donald trump





Donald Trump held a rally in Ohio on Saturday, campaigning against Republicans who voted for impeachment and ran for president in 2024.

“We are providing tremendous support,” Trump said. Conservative News told Max Channel on Friday. “No one who voted for bogus Republicans, impeachment, understands. But those numbers weren’t that high, and I think most of them are… now primary. , This is a good thing. I help their opponents. “

Trump’s first accusation was that he had abused his power in his approach to Ukraine, garnering a Republican vote and the vote of Utah Senator Mitt Romney.

Trump has been acquitted twice, but has been banned from major social media platforms for his role in the attack on Capitol Hill. Either way, he controls the Republican Party.

All the Republicans in the House of Representatives who voted against him drew the challenger. On the 10th, John Katko of New York co-wrote a proposal for an independent 9.11 type committee to investigate the January 6 parliamentary attack. In this committee, crowds roam the Capitol and try to overturn the elections. The Republicans in the Senate blocked it.

Rally outside Cleveland on Saturday, he will assist Max Miller, a former White House aide who challenges former college football and NFL star Anthony Gonzalez, who has been accused by his parties of voting for impeachment.

Trump told him I couldn’t win The election did not officially recognize Joe Biden’s defeat and continues to lie to him that the loss was the result of electoral fraud.

He told Newsmax on Friday that he “would announce in the not too distant future” if he would run again, and supporters said he would be “excited” by the 2024 election results.

“Take the time to see what’s going on. [2022],” He said.

In these mid-term elections, the Republicans want to win back the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Playing Cards Legal problems escalated on Friday. His own lawyer has confirmed that he is subject to prosecution in connection with an investigation into the Trump organization by the Manhattan district attorney. The chief financial officer of the company, Allen Weisselberg, and the company itself are in the sights of the prosecutor.

Many observers point out that many of Trump’s legal issues do not preclude the 2016 presidential election and are unlikely to postpone many Republican voters if he runs for the White House again. I am.

To interview his newsmax, Trump touched on his problem and the problem affecting Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer and staunch ally. The former New York mayor saw him this week Suspend the legal license, lie about his progress in Trump’s fraudulent election.

“Now I’m helping a lot of people take office, and we’re fighting a deep nation, and we’re fighting [the] Radical left. “They’re chasing me, they’re chasing Rudy, maybe they’re chasing you.” They’re chasing someone.

The “deep state” conspiracy theory believes that there is a permanent government of bureaucrats and agents to thwart Trump. Steve Bannon, then White House strategist and chief propagator of the theory, who chaired Trump’s campaign in 2016, said: “For bonkers.”

“They are malicious,” Trump continued. “And they don’t do a good job, and they’re very bad for the country… but I’ve been fighting them for five and a half years.

“After getting off the escalator [at Trump Tower in New York in June 2015, to announce his run for president], I fought them. They are malicious people… I honestly believe they don’t like this country. “

Trump has spent much of his presidency at resorts in Florida and golf courses in New Jersey. He also told Newsmax: “We are working very hard to show the corruption of what happened in 2020, not just 2024, and we see what will happen after that.”

