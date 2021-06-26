“Deepening ties with Turkey is of strategic interest for Moldova”





Ankara will remain a reliable partner even after parliamentary elections in Chisinau on July 11, Moldovan minister said



Turkey is a reliable partner for Moldova and will remain so after the next parliamentary elections in the country, said the Acting Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova. “Regardless of who will be the Prime Minister or the President of the Republic of Moldova, the strategic national interest of the Republic of Moldova lies in the deepening of bilateral relations with Turkey,” Aureliu Ciocoi told Anadolu news agency in margin of Antalya diplomacy. Forum organized in the Mediterranean seaside town from June 18 to 20. Emphasizing the great importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries for Moldova’s foreign policy, he said: “Believe me, no politician and the Republic of Moldova will put a question mark behind this strategic partnership”. The foreign minister said that any political party in the country will work to improve relations with Ankara, both political and trade. Regarding business relations, he said that opening a Turkish bank branch in his country would boost business activities, given the increase in the number of Turkish companies in Moldova. A political declaration establishing a mechanism for high-level strategic cooperation between the two nations was signed in 2018 during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Moldova, he added. “Certainly for the Republic of Moldova, Turkey is a reliable partner, which has proven itself over the entire period of Moldova’s independence since 1991,” Ciocoi stressed, adding that his country was celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. independence. He said the first meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Mechanism in 2019 had given “enormous momentum” to bilateral relations. Moldova is delighted to make its strategic partnership with Turkey “more consolidated, pragmatic and developed” for the benefit of both parties following the country’s early parliamentary elections scheduled for July 11. – Conflict of Transnistria Addressing the issue of the breakaway region of Transnistria, located between Moldova and Ukraine during the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Ciocoi said Chisinau was still seeking a political resolution to this “frozen conflict”. He stressed that all political parties in the country were in favor of dialogue with all parties and mediators on the issue. “In this regard, I will recall the five plus two format, which was designed to ensure a political dialogue in order to find a lasting political solution to this conflict”, he declared to the initiative which includes Moldova, the Transnistria, the OSCE, Russia and Ukraine, as well as the US and the EU as observers. With this format, Moldova hopes to convince its partners of the need to start a dialogue and “put an end to the long-standing conflict”. The minister also stressed the need to ensure that the whole country is at the same level of development. The Transnistrian conflict began in March 1992 and ended with a ceasefire in July of that year with an agreement suggesting the creation of a joint monitoring commission, which includes Russian peacekeepers, Moldovans, Transnistrians and Ukrainians. The truce has been maintained since then, although the political status of the territory remains unresolved and relations between the parties to the conflict remain strained. * Written by Sena Guler in Ankara

