Politics

Kejriwal “breathes in” after SC panel report and PM Modi “breaks the ice” for his Shikara

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By


R. Prasad | Economic times

Text size:

The selected cartoons first appeared in other publications, either in print or online, or on social media, and are appropriately credited.

In today’s cartoon, R. Prasad speaks out on the interim report of a Supreme Court appointed panel that said Arvind Kejriwal’s government “inflated” Delhi’s oxygen demand 4 times during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19.

Alok Nirantar | Sakal Media Group

As oil prices cross Rs 100 per liter in several Indian cities in recent weeks, Alok Nirantar is relying on the record rise in fuel prices, fueling inflation.

Satish Acharya | Sify.com

Satish Acharya leans on the New Zealand cricket team who beat India to win the first world trial championship.

Manjul | First post

Manjul builds on the high-level multi-stakeholder meeting convened Thursday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Peoples Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration. This was the first confidence building measure with Kashmiri leaders initiated by the Center after the removal of the special status of the former state in August 2019.

