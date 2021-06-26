Kejriwal “breathes in” after SC panel report and PM Modi “breaks the ice” for his Shikara





A + The selected cartoons first appeared in other publications, either in print or online, or on social media, and are appropriately credited. In today’s cartoon, R. Prasad speaks out on the interim report of a Supreme Court appointed panel that said Arvind Kejriwal’s government “inflated” Delhi’s oxygen demand 4 times during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19. As oil prices cross Rs 100 per liter in several Indian cities in recent weeks, Alok Nirantar is relying on the record rise in fuel prices, fueling inflation. Satish Acharya leans on the New Zealand cricket team who beat India to win the first world trial championship. Manjul builds on the high-level multi-stakeholder meeting convened Thursday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Peoples Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration. This was the first confidence building measure with Kashmiri leaders initiated by the Center after the removal of the special status of the former state in August 2019. Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it India needs free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism even more as it faces multiple crises. But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time. ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working there. To maintain journalism of this quality, it takes smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here. Support our journalism







